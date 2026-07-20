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Ex-Eagles Star Gets Necessary Trade Push From NFL Analyst

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Josh Sweat, Los Angeles Rams
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Josh Sweat #19 of the Philadelphia Eagles awaits the snap against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

All NFL offseason long, Josh Sweat’s name has been tossed in trade rumors. The former Philadelphia Eagles defensive end has been described as frustrated with the Arizona Cardinals.

When OTAs were starting up across the league, many NFL rumors hinted that Sweat could see a change. The Eagles were often linked as trade candidates for their former draft pick.

But with training camp quickly approaching, the Sweat rumor mill has gone silent. Bleacher Report’s NFL writer Moe Moton is pushing the Cardinals to kick it back up, by listing a Sweat trade as something that needs to get done before training camp.

Ex-Eagles Star Gets Necessary Trade Push From NFL Analyst

GettyGLENDALE, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 23: Josh Sweat #10 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on from the line in the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium on November 23, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

“Josh Sweat needs a change of scenery,” Moton wrote.

“He’s played most of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles, a perennial playoff contender. This offseason, the Arizona Cardinals fired lead skipper Jonathan Gannon, who coached the veteran edge-rusher during their time together in Philadelphia.”

Sweat is reportedly unhappy in Arizona, as Moton noted. He is a win-now player, coming from a competitive NFC team. Sweat was recruited by his ex-Eagles coordinator. Now that Gannon’s out of the picture, the situation seems to be difficult for Sweat to overcome.

Should The Eagles Call For A Reunion?

The Packers may not need to offer much for Cardinals pass rusher Josh Sweat.

GettyGLENDALE, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 05: Josh Sweat #10 of the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on October 05, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. The Titans defeated the Cardinals 22-21. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

In the same rundown of moves that need to happen, Moton suggested the Eagles should pick up the veteran defensive end, Von Miller. It would be easier, as Miller is a free agent and would require just a one-year commitment.

Sweat, on the other hand, is going into year two of a four-year, $76.4 million contract. He’s owed a lot and would need to be acquired via trade. Of course, the Cardinals aren’t going to accept pennies for the 12-sack pass rusher.

Josh Sweat

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PA – DECEMBER 22: Josh Sweat #94 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates his sack on Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on December 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Dallas Cowboys 17-9. (Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)

Making the call is worth it, to at least figure out a price. If it’s within reason, the Eagles shouldn’t hesitate to pounce.

In 17 games with the Cardinals last season, Sweat racked up 30 total tackles, with 13 going for a loss. His 12.0 sacks marked a career high.

The last time the Eagles had Sweat in action, he picked up 41 tackles and 8.0 sacks. During the Super Bowl run, Sweat had 10 tackles, three for a loss, and 2.5 sacks.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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