All NFL offseason long, Josh Sweat’s name has been tossed in trade rumors. The former Philadelphia Eagles defensive end has been described as frustrated with the Arizona Cardinals.

When OTAs were starting up across the league, many NFL rumors hinted that Sweat could see a change. The Eagles were often linked as trade candidates for their former draft pick.

But with training camp quickly approaching, the Sweat rumor mill has gone silent. Bleacher Report’s NFL writer Moe Moton is pushing the Cardinals to kick it back up, by listing a Sweat trade as something that needs to get done before training camp.

Ex-Eagles Star Gets Necessary Trade Push From NFL Analyst

“Josh Sweat needs a change of scenery,” Moton wrote.

“He’s played most of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles, a perennial playoff contender. This offseason, the Arizona Cardinals fired lead skipper Jonathan Gannon, who coached the veteran edge-rusher during their time together in Philadelphia.”

Sweat is reportedly unhappy in Arizona, as Moton noted. He is a win-now player, coming from a competitive NFC team. Sweat was recruited by his ex-Eagles coordinator. Now that Gannon’s out of the picture, the situation seems to be difficult for Sweat to overcome.

Should The Eagles Call For A Reunion?

In the same rundown of moves that need to happen, Moton suggested the Eagles should pick up the veteran defensive end, Von Miller. It would be easier, as Miller is a free agent and would require just a one-year commitment.

Sweat, on the other hand, is going into year two of a four-year, $76.4 million contract. He’s owed a lot and would need to be acquired via trade. Of course, the Cardinals aren’t going to accept pennies for the 12-sack pass rusher.

Making the call is worth it, to at least figure out a price. If it’s within reason, the Eagles shouldn’t hesitate to pounce.

In 17 games with the Cardinals last season, Sweat racked up 30 total tackles, with 13 going for a loss. His 12.0 sacks marked a career high.

The last time the Eagles had Sweat in action, he picked up 41 tackles and 8.0 sacks. During the Super Bowl run, Sweat had 10 tackles, three for a loss, and 2.5 sacks.