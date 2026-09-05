Ex-Eagles Star Gets Trade Prediction To NFC Contender

Not long after leaving the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency, Josh Sweat is likely hoping for a fresh start.

Throughout the 2026 NFL offseason, Sweat has been tabbed as a possible trade candidate by the Arizona Cardinals.

As the Cardinals struggle to build a contending squad, the veteran pass rusher could be helpful in netting the Cardinals a draft asset, while sending him to a situation that’s worth his while.

Sweat has been rumored as a possible Eagles target this summer, but a recent bold trade prediction from Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox sends Sweat to the Chicago Bears for a conditional fourth-round pick in 2027.

That would be a stellar upgrade for an NFC contender.

“Sweat will turn 30 next offseason and looms as a potential 2027 cap casualty. Moving him for quality draft capital would make sense. Giving up a conditional pick that could become a Day-2 selection for Sweat would be logical for a contender like the Chicago Bears,” Knox wrote.

“Chicago still needs a consistent edge presence opposite Montez Sweat, and it could acquire one by doing a deal with the Cardinals.”

The Bears Are On The Rise

The Bears made the playoffs for the first time since 2020 in 2025.

Chicago won its Wild Card game against the Green Bay Packers with a 31-27 score. Although they took the Los Angeles Rams into overtime in the Divisional round, the Bears came up short with a 20-17 loss.

Heading into the 2026 NFL season, many believe that the 11-6 record from Chicago last year could be followed up with another strong campaign in 2026. If the Eagles remain in contention as they intend to, the Bears will be a team to keep an eye on.

Are The Eagles Still In On Sweat?

The Eagles don’t seem to have any targets on the edge rusher market at this time.

Although the Jonathan Greenard injury is a concern, the Eagles don’t seem concerned enough to make a move. A reunion with Sweat would certainly bolster the dominant defensive line, but the Cardinals aren’t planning to move on from him at this time.

Before landing in Arizona, Sweat spent seven seasons with the Eagles. In 104 games, Sweat racked up 237 tackles, with 54 going for a loss. He had 94 hits on the quarterback and registered 43.0 sacks.

If Arizona is ready to talk shop, there are contenders out there who will shoot their shot. The Bears would be a notable landing spot.