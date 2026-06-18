Veteran NFL edge rusher Hasson Reddick is waiting patiently for his next opportunity, just years after playing for the Philadelphia Eagles.

After seeing the field with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2025, Reddick is on the free agency market. The veteran was recently listed as an ideal fit for the Eagles’ NFC East rival, the Dallas Cowboys.

Ex-Eagles Star Linked To Cowboys As Best Fit Before 2026 NFL Season

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay believes that the Cowboys could be a destination for a player like Redick to rehab his value in the league.

Although the Cowboys don’t have much space to take on new additions, Reddick’s low demand means he won’t come expensive for Dallas.

“While the Cowboys are set with their starters and top backups on the edge, Reddick would be ideal injury insurance and a rotational piece who could offer immense bang-for-the-buck value if he’s locked in and motivated,” Kay explained.

Haason Redick’s Run With The Eagles

After a run at Temple, Reddick became the first-round pick for the Cardinals in 2017.

Reddick was the 13th overall pick in the NFL Draft that year, and he spent four seasons playing for the Cardinals. Over 64 games, Reddick came away with 255 tackles, 32 quarterback hits, and 20.0 sacks.

Following the four-year run with the Cardinals, Reddick was moved to the Carolina Panthers. After he spent a season with the Panthers, Reddick signed a three-year deal with the Eagles. He was set to earn $45 million over that time.

During his first two years with the Eagles, Reddick appeared in every game. He became a Pro Bowler for the first time in both seasons, and earned All-Pro honors in 2022.

By the end of the 2023 NFL season, Reddick had racked up 27.0 sacks and 87 tackles with the Eagles. Since he wanted a raise before the start of his third season, the Eagles looked for trade suitors.

That’s when the New York Jets scooped Reddick up. Since leaving Philadelphia, Reddick struggled to live up to those days with the Eagles’ defense. He played in just 10 games for the Jets, registering 1.0 sack and 14 tackles.

When Reddick played for the Bucs last season, he had 2.5 sacks and 31 tackles in 13 games.

Would Reddick Be A Major Threat To The Eagles?

Reddick will be 32 in September, and his best days are seemingly behind him.

Before he got to the Eagles, he was having an impressive two-season stretch, which had him producing as one of the top pass rushers in the game.

Reddick continued to thrive, having his best days with the Eagles, before his production fell off a cliff in New York and Tampa Bay. He could be a decent rotational piece for Dallas, but the presence of Reddick likely wouldn’t change the threat level of the Cowboys in the NFC East.