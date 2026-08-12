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Ex-Eagles TE Included In Cleveland Browns Roster Announcement

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Arizona Cardinals v Cleveland Browns
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CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 05: A detail view of a Cleveland Browns helmet before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns made a roster move on Tuesday, August 11. After the Philadelphia Eagles cut ties with the tight end Dae’Quan Wright, the Browns announced that they have made a claim for the former Ole Miss standout.

As a corresponding move, the Browns placed the cornerback Damarri Mathis on their injured reserve list. Wright will get a shot to crack the Browns’ roster.

Dae’Quan Wright Cut By The Eagles

Wake Forest v Virginia Tech

GettyBLACKSBURG, VIRGINIA – OCTOBER 14: Dae’Quan Wright #8 of the Virginia Tech Hokies runs the ball against Chelen Garnes #9 of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the first half during a game at Lane Stadium on October 14, 2023 in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan Hunt/Getty Images)

The Eagles added the 22-year-old tight end as an undrafted free agent back in May 2026.

Hailing from Georgia, Wright first attended Virginia Tech to begin his NCAA run.

Miami v Virginia Tech

GettyBLACKSBURG, VA – OCTOBER 15: Tight end Dae’Quan Wright #13 of the Virginia Tech Hokies runs the ball against the Miami Hurricanes at Lane Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan Hunt/Getty Images)

While playing in the ACC, Wright caught 19 passes for 208 yards, scoring zero touchdowns as a freshman. During his sophomore season, he had 28 catches for 366 yards and zero scores.

In 2024, Wright transferred to Ole Miss. As a junior, he played in 13 games. Wright came down with 27 catches, totaling 394 yards, and reached the end zone four times. As a senior, Wright caught 39 passes for 635 yards and five touchdowns.

Eagles’ Tight End Depth

Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Commanders - NFL 2025

GettyLANDOVER, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 20: Dallas Goedert #88 of the Philadelphia Eagles catches a pass for a touchdown against Quan Martin #20 of the Washington Commanders in the third quarter at Northwest Stadium on December 20, 2025 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Wright’s departure isn’t a result of the Eagles being loaded with sure things at the tight end position.

This offseason, the position has come into question beyond the sure starter, Dallas Goedert.

According to the Eagles’ unofficial depth chart, Johnny Mundt comes in at No. 2. The struggling rookie Eli Stowers is listed at No. 3, while Grant Calcaterra, Cameron Latu, EJ Jenkins, and Stone Smartt fill out the rest.

Wright clearly didn’t impress the Eagles enough to stick around, but now he’ll get a chance to carve out a role for himself on the Browns’ offseason roster.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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