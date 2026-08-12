Ex-Eagles TE Included In Cleveland Browns Roster Announcement

The Cleveland Browns made a roster move on Tuesday, August 11. After the Philadelphia Eagles cut ties with the tight end Dae’Quan Wright, the Browns announced that they have made a claim for the former Ole Miss standout.

As a corresponding move, the Browns placed the cornerback Damarri Mathis on their injured reserve list. Wright will get a shot to crack the Browns’ roster.

Dae’Quan Wright Cut By The Eagles

The Eagles added the 22-year-old tight end as an undrafted free agent back in May 2026.

Hailing from Georgia, Wright first attended Virginia Tech to begin his NCAA run.

While playing in the ACC, Wright caught 19 passes for 208 yards, scoring zero touchdowns as a freshman. During his sophomore season, he had 28 catches for 366 yards and zero scores.

In 2024, Wright transferred to Ole Miss. As a junior, he played in 13 games. Wright came down with 27 catches, totaling 394 yards, and reached the end zone four times. As a senior, Wright caught 39 passes for 635 yards and five touchdowns.

Eagles’ Tight End Depth

Wright’s departure isn’t a result of the Eagles being loaded with sure things at the tight end position.

This offseason, the position has come into question beyond the sure starter, Dallas Goedert.

According to the Eagles’ unofficial depth chart, Johnny Mundt comes in at No. 2. The struggling rookie Eli Stowers is listed at No. 3, while Grant Calcaterra, Cameron Latu, EJ Jenkins, and Stone Smartt fill out the rest.

Wright clearly didn’t impress the Eagles enough to stick around, but now he’ll get a chance to carve out a role for himself on the Browns’ offseason roster.