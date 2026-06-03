Despite the noise surrounding the QB-WR relationship between Jalen Hurts and AJ Brown, the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback hasn’t lost support elsewhere.

Days after the Eagles sent Brown to the New England Patriots, the Atlanta Falcons’ wide receiver Jahan Dotson had a glowing review about his former quarterback.

Ex-Eagles WR Sends Strong Message On Jalen Hurts After AJ Brown Trade

“He is a very to himself guy, but one thing you can take from him the way he approaches every day,” Dotson told 97.5 The Fanatic this week.

“He approaches it like a professional, like he is striving to be one of the greatest. That’s something you can sit back and watch every day, and you can see how he prepares and how he works… When you see a guy commanding the huddle and playing at such a high level Monday through Saturday, you realize why he’s so great on Sundays.”

At times throughout the 2025 NFL season, and even during the 2026 offseason, Hurts received some negative media attention due to his play and approach.

It’s unclear where the anonymous claims came from, but Dotson went on record to express his positive view of Hurts after spending two seasons with him.

The comments were timely, as the Eagles close the book on the AJ Brown chapter.

Jahan Dotson’s Eagles Run

After spending two seasons with the Washington Commanders, Dotson was traded to the Eagles during the 2024 offseason.

In Dotson’s first season with the Eagles, Dotson appeared in 17 games. He caught 19 passes for 216 yards and zero touchdowns. In the playoffs, Dotson caught three passes for 53 yards and one touchdown.

Dotson was a part of the Eagles’ Super Bowl LIX victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

During his second season with the Eagles, Dotson appeared in 17 games once again. He caught 18 passes for 262 yards and scored one touchdown. The Eagles failed to find the same success in the playoffs, losing in the Wild Card round to the San Francisco 49ers.

Dotson’s two-year run with the Eagles ended after he signed with the Falcons in March. The veteran wide receiver inked a two-year, $15 million contract.

Jalen Hurts’ New WR Room

There won’t be a ton of familiarity in the Eagles’ wide receivers’ room next season.

DeVonta Smith spent his career catching passes from Hurts, but there a lot of changes beyond him.

With AJ Brown out, the Eagles are going to lean on some new core guys. Hollywood Brown and Dontayvion Wicks are two notable veteran additions this season.

The Eagles also selected Makai Lemon in the first round out of USC in 2026.