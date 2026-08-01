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Eagles Explain Jihaad Campbell’s Absence From NFL Training Camp

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Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 04: Jihaad Campbell #30 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after defeating the Dallas Cowboys in the game at Lincoln Financial Field on September 04, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

As the Philadelphia Eagles held another training camp session on Saturday, August 1, there were a handful of players noticeably absent from the session.

The second-year linebacker Jihaad Campbell was not on the field. The Eagles revealed that Campbell’s absence was excused and not deemed injury-related.

Cincinnati Bengals v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL Preseason 2025

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 7: Jihaad Campbell #30 and Ty Robinson #95 of the Philadelphia Eagles look on against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half of the NFL Preseason 2025 game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 7, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Bengals 34-27. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Eagles Explain Jihaad Campbell’s Absence From NFL Training Camp

It appears that Campbell was back at Alabama receiving his degree.

His former football program congratulated the standout linebacker on Saturday, via Instagram.

“Back to finish what he started! 🎓,” Alabama football’s account posted to its 1.5 million followers on Instagram. “Congratulations to @j1camp on earning his degree!”

Jihaad Campbell’s NFL Journey

Georgia v Alabama

GettyTUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – SEPTEMBER 28: Jihaad Campbell #11 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts during the fourth quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The 22-year-old linebacker attended Alabama from 2022-2024. He played in three seasons for the Crimson Tide.

As a freshman, Campbell appeared in nine games. During his sophomore season, he played in 13 games, racking up 66 tackles and one interception.

In his third and final season at Alabama, Campbell appeared in 13 games. He collected 117 tackles; 11.5 were for a loss. He also racked up 5.0 sacks and picked off one interception.

Cleveland Browns v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL Preseason 2025

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 16: Jihaad Campbell #30 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Cleveland Browns at Lincoln Financial Field on August 16, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Campbell finished his college career with 184 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and 2 interceptions. After he was named First-Team All-SEC, Campbell was drafted by the Eagles in the first round. He was the 31st overall pick in 2025.

As a rookie, Campbell appeared in 17 games for the Eagles during the 2025 NFL season. He was recognized as a starter for 10 of those matchups.

The young linebacker totaled 80 tackles. Two of those tackles were for a loss. He also deflected three passes and had one interception. Heading into his second season with the Eagles, Campbell is expected to play a big role for the team.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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