As the Philadelphia Eagles held another training camp session on Saturday, August 1, there were a handful of players noticeably absent from the session.

The second-year linebacker Jihaad Campbell was not on the field. The Eagles revealed that Campbell’s absence was excused and not deemed injury-related.

Eagles Explain Jihaad Campbell’s Absence From NFL Training Camp

It appears that Campbell was back at Alabama receiving his degree.

His former football program congratulated the standout linebacker on Saturday, via Instagram.

“Back to finish what he started! 🎓,” Alabama football’s account posted to its 1.5 million followers on Instagram. “Congratulations to @j1camp on earning his degree!”

Jihaad Campbell’s NFL Journey

The 22-year-old linebacker attended Alabama from 2022-2024. He played in three seasons for the Crimson Tide.

As a freshman, Campbell appeared in nine games. During his sophomore season, he played in 13 games, racking up 66 tackles and one interception.

In his third and final season at Alabama, Campbell appeared in 13 games. He collected 117 tackles; 11.5 were for a loss. He also racked up 5.0 sacks and picked off one interception.

Campbell finished his college career with 184 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and 2 interceptions. After he was named First-Team All-SEC, Campbell was drafted by the Eagles in the first round. He was the 31st overall pick in 2025.

As a rookie, Campbell appeared in 17 games for the Eagles during the 2025 NFL season. He was recognized as a starter for 10 of those matchups.

The young linebacker totaled 80 tackles. Two of those tackles were for a loss. He also deflected three passes and had one interception. Heading into his second season with the Eagles, Campbell is expected to play a big role for the team.