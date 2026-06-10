The reviews about the Philadelphia Eagles‘ newest rookie tight end, Eli Stowers, haven’t been promising so far this offseason.

However, the rookie’s lack of participation in the minicamp session on Wednesday, June 10, could offer some clarity as to why he hasn’t garnered a ton of praise just yet.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane, Stowers wasn’t “doing much” on the field in terms of participating. McLane added that Stowers had a sleeve on his leg as well.

Eagles Facing Possible Injury Concerns With Top Rookies At Minicamp

On the second and final day of mandatory minicamp, the Eagles had a lack of participation from all three of their top picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

As expected, the first-round wideout out of USC, Makai Lemon, was not a part of the action. During voluntary OTAs, Lemon suffered a hamstring injury, which sidelined him for the remainder of the OTAs run.

Lemon remains with the team, but he spent Tuesday and Wednesday watching practice from the side. As for the third-rounder, Markel Bell, he was a part of the action on Tuesday. However, Bell was seen spectating with his helmet off during Wednesday’s session.

Eli Stowers’ Journey To The Eagles

The 23-year-old tight end attended three colleges during his NCAA run.

In 2021, Stowers played for Texas A&M. In 2023, he had a run for New Mexico State. Then in 2024, Stowers fired up a two-year run at Vanderbilt.

In his final season at Vanderbilt, Stowers appeared in 12 games. He caught 62 passes for 769 yards and four touchdowns.

The Eagles selected Stowers in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Stowers was the 54th overall pick.

With Dallas Goedert’s future in question, the Eagles know they’ll have to move on from their former second-round pick soon. Stowers was clearly selected to learn under Goedert and be the veteran tight end’s successor.

It’s unfortunate that Stowers isn’t getting much action in minicamp, but he’ll have a chance to get on track in July, when the Eagles take the field for training camp.