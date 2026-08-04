Falcons’ Bijan Robinson Contract Beats Out Eagles’ Saquon Barkley

The Philadelphia Eagles had the highest-paid running back when it comes to average salary, with Saquon Barkley.

On Tuesday, August 4, the Atlanta Falcons changed that. Bijan Robinson made NFL history by signing a three-year extension, worth up to $75 million. He is now the highest-paid running back in NFL history, resetting the market.

Saquon Barkley’s Contract Moves Down The List

This is why you pay when you can. The Eagles certainly offered Barkley an extension much earlier than expected two offseasons ago, but his guarantee has been surpassed twice now, with Robinson becoming the highest-paid year-over-year. Barkley is averaging $20.6 million.

According to Spotrac, the Eagles have Barkley under contract through the 2028 NFL season.

The Comparison

Bijan Robinson entered the NFL out of Texas in 2023. He was the No. 8 pick for the Falcons.

Through three seasons, Robinson has totaled 3,910 yards and 25 touchdowns on the ground. He’s a dual-threat, catching 198 passes for 1,738 yards and nine touchdowns over three seasons.

Robinson just finished back-to-back seasons with over 1,400 yards. His resume includes two Pro Bowl nods, one Second-Team All-Pro nod, and one First-Team All-Pro nod. At 24, Robinson is clearly one of the top backs in the game.

Saquon Barkley has some years on him. At 29, Barkley has been in the league for eight seasons now. He spent the first chunk of his career playing for the New York Giants.

Out of six seasons in New York, Barkley surpassed 1,000 yards three times. He accomplished that feat in both seasons with the Eagles. During the 2024 NFL season, Barkley became one of a few players in NFL history to cross 2,000 yards.

The Eagles running back’s resume includes three Pro Bowls, one First-Team All-Pro, NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, and NFL Offensive Player of the Year. Barkley also contributed to the Eagles’ Super Bowl LIX victory.