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Falcons’ Bijan Robinson Contract Beats Out Eagles’ Saquon Barkley

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Philadelphia Eagles v Buffalo Bills - NFL 2025
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ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on December 28, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles had the highest-paid running back when it comes to average salary, with Saquon Barkley.

On Tuesday, August 4, the Atlanta Falcons changed that. Bijan Robinson made NFL history by signing a three-year extension, worth up to $75 million. He is now the highest-paid running back in NFL history, resetting the market.

Saquon Barkley’s Contract Moves Down The List

Los Angeles Rams v Atlanta Falcons - NFL 2025

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 29: Bijan Robinson #7 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts after the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

This is why you pay when you can. The Eagles certainly offered Barkley an extension much earlier than expected two offseasons ago, but his guarantee has been surpassed twice now, with Robinson becoming the highest-paid year-over-year. Barkley is averaging $20.6 million.

According to Spotrac, the Eagles have Barkley under contract through the 2028 NFL season.

The Comparison

Los Angeles Rams v Atlanta Falcons - NFL 2025

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 29: Bijan Robinson #7 of the Atlanta Falcons scores a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Bijan Robinson entered the NFL out of Texas in 2023. He was the No. 8 pick for the Falcons.

Through three seasons, Robinson has totaled 3,910 yards and 25 touchdowns on the ground. He’s a dual-threat, catching 198 passes for 1,738 yards and nine touchdowns over three seasons.

Robinson just finished back-to-back seasons with over 1,400 yards. His resume includes two Pro Bowl nods, one Second-Team All-Pro nod, and one First-Team All-Pro nod. At 24, Robinson is clearly one of the top backs in the game.

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 11: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after his team’s touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 11, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Saquon Barkley has some years on him. At 29, Barkley has been in the league for eight seasons now. He spent the first chunk of his career playing for the New York Giants.

Out of six seasons in New York, Barkley surpassed 1,000 yards three times. He accomplished that feat in both seasons with the Eagles. During the 2024 NFL season, Barkley became one of a few players in NFL history to cross 2,000 yards.

The Eagles running back’s resume includes three Pro Bowls, one First-Team All-Pro, NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, and NFL Offensive Player of the Year. Barkley also contributed to the Eagles’ Super Bowl LIX victory.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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