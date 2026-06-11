There’s a new player in town for the Philadelphia Eagles.

After the Eagles wrapped up day two of their mandatory minicamp on Wednesday, June 10, the Eagles announced that the defensive end AJ Epenesa was joining the team.

The 27-year-old veteran pass rusher joins his second team since entering the NFL in 2020 as a second-round pick.

Philadelphia Eagles Fans React To Intriguing Addition From Buffalo Bills

It’s not the big move for a pass rusher that many have been talking about, but it’s one that had Eagles fans intrigued on Wednesday.

Here is how the fan base responded on Reddit:

Nnewman19 feels the Eagles got a decent backup: Consensus seems to be “decent depth piece”.

Banjobadfurday wants to see the chemistry improve, starting up front: The trenches will continue to be built until morale improves.

Gperu sees this as a bad look for Brandon Graham’s future: Man, they are not leaving much space for BG.

Mixtape82 with some early Super Bowl sarcasm: Grease the poles

GreasefangEnjoyer from his own eyes: Stepdad is Bills fan, I watch every Bills game. He’s a nice player. Not a game breaker but you notice him on the field.

Throwawayjoeyboots sees a quality addition: He’s the definition of decent. Worthy of a roster spot.

PhilsFanDrew makes some comparisons: Could have a Patrick Robinson impact or an Azeez Ojulari impact. Low risk potentially high reward depth signing.

Letzrockaway wants more depth: Great job 👏 Howie, now let’s do a safety, we don’t need superstars just decent one like this signing please 🙏.

AJ Epenesa’s NFL Run

Epenesa landed in the NFL as the 54th overall pick out of Iowa. He started his career with the Buffalo Bills.

Through his first two seasons, Epenesa had limited production by producing just 2.5 sacks. In year three, Epenesa registered 6.5 sacks while getting 10 hits on the quarterback and 16 total tackles.

Year four was similar. Epenesa finished a 15-game run with 6.5 sacks, 10 quarterback hits, and 20 tackles. He also had two interceptions and eight pass deflections that season.

After six NFL seasons, Epenesa produced 24.0 sacks, 53 quarterback hits, and 135 tackles. 29 of those tackles went for a loss.

Epenesa also carries playoff experience, appearing in 14 games. While he doesn’t have any postseason sacks, Epenesa produced 17 tackles and three hits on the quarterback while playing postseason football.