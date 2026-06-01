Fans of the Philadelphia Eagles were excited for a moment about the idea of potentially seeing Myles Garrett end up with the team. Instead, the Cleveland Browns traded the star pass rusher to the Los Angeles Rams.

As much as the outcome disappointed a fan base that had high hopes of a Howie Roseman trade masterclass, some Eagles fans still got a kick out of Jared Verse getting sent to the Browns in the deal.

Eagles Fans React To Jared Verse Getting Traded To Cleveland Browns

During the 2024 NFL Playoffs, the Eagles and the Rams met in the Divisional Round. Leading up to the game, Jared Verse stated that he hated the Eagles’ fan base.

Throughout the Divisional Round matchup, Verse would go back and forth with fans. Philadelphia embraced the rivalry and loved seeing the Eagles end the Rams’ season en route to their latest Super Bowl victory.

Eagles fans also watched Verse and the Rams take a devastating comeback loss early on during the 2025 NFL regular season. That was their final impression of him with LA.

VERSE GOT EXILED TO THE CLEVELAND BROWNS LMAOOOOOOO #FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/CPkkZ7xXvN — Big Head Konecny (@BigHeadKonecny) June 1, 2026

While Verse had a rivalry of his own with the Eagles’ fan base, he did issue credit to Eagles fans after stating they had the best opposing fans. It helped the rivalry become more friendly over time.

However, Verse landing in Cleveland certainly takes the fun out of it for Philly. With Verse being in a different conference, the rivalry won’t be as strong.

Jared Verse’s Time With The Rams

The 25-year-old pass rusher joined the Rams in 2024 as a 19th overall pick out of Florida State.

Although Verse was born in Ohio, he grew up in Berwick, Pennsylvania. Being PA-based, but not a fan of the Eagles, helped fuel his dislike for the team.

Over two years with the Rams, Verse appeared in 34 games. He registered 71 tackles, 12.0 sacks, and 22 tackles for a loss. In the playoffs, Verse had nine tackles and 3.0 sacks in five games.

Rams Right Now

The LA Rams were already one of the biggest threats in the NFC. Jared Verse was developing into one of the most prominent defensive stars in the game, but Garrett has already been there.

Since 2017, Garrett has appeared in 134 games for the Browns. He has 412 tackles over his career. and 125.5 sacks. Just last year, Garrett registered 23.0 sacks, breaking an NFL record.

The Rams are giving up a lot to get Garrett, but the production warrants the cost of Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick, and a 2029 third-round pick.