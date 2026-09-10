For the first time since leaving the Philadelphia Eagles, AJ Brown got a chance to suit up for the New England Patriots on Wednesday, September 9. It was appointment television for Eagles fans, who wanted to see the once-disgruntled wide receiver in action with his new quarterback, Drake Maye.

All offseason long, Eagles fans heard media and fans talk about what an upgrade Maye would be for Brown, after the wideout spent the past four seasons catching passes from Jalen Hurts.

After Week 1, Eagles fans have a lot to say.

Eagles Fans Sound Off On Drake Maye’s Struggles In Patriots-Seahawks Game

“Going from Jalen Hurts to Drake Maye as a QB is a downgrade,” Sean Barnard wrote on X.

“I thought y’all said Drake Maye would “make these throws”? Huh, guess it’s not just Hurts,” Roll Philly Dawgs wrote, regarding an early-game underthrow from Maye to Brown.

“Thus ends the worst game Drake Maye has played since the last game he played,” Shane Haff said after Maye’s final pick.

“Drake Maye got crowned too quickly,” Eagles insider Jimmy Kempski stated.

“JUST WAIT TILL AJ BROWN PLAYS WITH A REAL QB LIKE DRAKE MAYE,” MakaiMVP wrote, mocking the offseason narrative.

Drake Maye’s First Game With AJ Brown

The veteran quarterback didn’t have Brown on the field for long.

During the third quarter, the veteran wide receiver suffered a lower-body injury, while attempting to catch a throw from Maye while covered. Brown went to the locker room with a limp and wouldn’t return.

When Brown left the field, he had three catches on four targets. The wideout totaled 26 yards and zero touchdowns. It was an underwhelming debut, and now his availability moving forward is in question.

As for Maye, he had a rough outing. The third-year quarterback threw 33 passes, completing 23 of his attempts for 178 yards. He had one touchdown early on, but followed that with three interceptions.

His final pick of the game was a game-sealing interception in the end zone, which gifted the Seahawks their 13-10 win.

The Jalen Hurts-Drake Maye debate isn’t over yet, but it’s off to a great start if you side with the Eagles.