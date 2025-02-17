Eagles Among Favorites to Land $125 Million Superstar Amid Trade Buzz

The Philadelphia Eagles are facing potential departures of multiple key defensive linemen in 2025, including Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham. Sweat, one of the team’s best edge rushers, is set to hit free agency, while Graham, a stalwart veteran leader, will likely go out on a high note and retire after the team’s Super Bowl 59 victory.

Meanwhile, over in Cleveland, Browns All-Pro pass rusher Myles Garrett has asked for a trade, citing a desire to play for a championship-caliber franchise. Could the stars be aligning in a way that would lead to Garrett wearing Kelly green? Oddsmakers sure think so.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Philly has the second-best odds to acquire the disgruntled defensive end. Here’s a look at their current rankings:

Washington Commanders +300

Philadelphia Eagles +450

Cleveland Browns +500

Buffalo Bills +550

Detroit Lions +650

Chicago Bears +900

Green Bay Packers +1200

Buzz Surrounding Possible Myles Garrett-to-Eagles Trade Is Growing

Jason La Canfora of The Washington Post reported that multiple NFL general managers predict the Browns will trade Garrett, with one AFC general manager specifically suggesting that the Eagles are well-positioned to add the 29-year-old DE. The proposed compensation includes two first-round picks, a price the Eagles might be willing to pay to bolster their defense.

ESPN’s Ryan Clark urged the Eagles to add Garrett, saying the move would Eagles to increase their chances of making it to the Super Bowl again next year.

The Eagles’ recent Super Bowl victory underscores their commitment to maintaining a dominant defense — a unit that netted 6.0 sacks in that win. Integrating a player of Garrett’s caliber would not only fill potential gaps left by departing players but could also take the team’s defense to new heights. Garrett’s consistent performance, including 14 sacks and a league-leading 22 tackles-for-loss in 2024, would make a ferocous D-line all the more scary.

Financially, the Eagles are projected to have $19 million in cap space for the 2025 season, per Over the Cap. Garrett has two years remaining on the five-year, $125 million extension he signed with the Browns, and he’ll want to secure another extension if a trade goes down. While acquiring a high-impact player like Garrett would require a significant investment, the potential return in defensive performance could justify the expenditure.

Garrett’s Recent Comments Have to Excite Eagles Fans

In a February 5 appearance on “The Zach Gelb Show,” Garrett admitted playing in Philly intrigued him.

“We went there for a preseason game, and I definitely got me a cheesesteak,” Garrett told Gelb. “It lived up to my hopes. I’m not going to stay too attached to any one team at this point. I know my fate really isn’t in my hands, but it would be a hell of a destination.”

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has a history of strategic cap management coupled with eyebrow-raising trades. Roseman has also had a keen ability to make bold moves when necessary. Garrett’s expressed desire to compete for a Super Bowl aligns with the Eagles’ championship aspirations.

Could a mutual interest that could facilitate negotiations? Far crazier things have happened, and after their dominant Super Bowl win, few destinations look as good as Philly. Stay tuned.