Hi, Subscriber

Eagles Make Final Decision On 29-Year-Old Defensive Star vs Titans

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 29: Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on December 29, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles have made their final decision regarding the 29-year-old star pass rusher, Jonathan Greenard.

Facing the Tennessee Titans on Sunday for Week 2, the Eagles will continue competing without their star offseason acquisition.

“For the second straight week, the Eagles ruled out pass rusher Jonathan Greenard due to his pec injury,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

Jonathan Greenard’s Injury

Indianapolis Colts v Minnesota Vikings
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – NOVEMBER 03: Jonathan Greenard #58 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates a sack during the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 03, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Just before the Eagles took the field for training camp earlier in the summer, the team announced that Greenard was dealing with a pectoral injury, which would threaten his status throughout the preseason.

At first, the Eagles didn’t suggest it would be a long-term absence for Greenard, but they haven’t had him in action since minicamp.

Going into the Week 1 matchup against the Washington Commanders, Greenard was ruled out, despite returning to practice as a limited participant.

The Eagles pulled off the victory in the absence of Greenard. For the most part, the defense played well, but they struggled in the second half. Still, the team managed to pull off the victory with a 24-22 win.

Houston Texans v Minnesota Vikings
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 22: Jonathan Greenard #58 and Harrison Phillips #97 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrate after a sack against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images)

Leading up to the Week 2 matchup against the Titans, the Eagles still had Greenard around as a limited participant. When he addressed the media, Greenard made it clear that he was close to returning, but couldn’t give a return date.

Well, the team is sure that day won’t be on Sunday, September 20. Greenard will watch from the side as the Eagles take on the struggling Titans.

Jonathan Greenard’s NFL Career

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 23: Jonathan Greenard #58 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts with Byron Murphy Jr. #7 during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on October 23, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Eagles’ trade pickup started his career with the Houston Texans.

In 2020, Greenard was selected in the third round out of Florida. He played through four seasons in Houston, before landing with the Minnesota Vikings.

Last year, Greenard appeared in 12 games for the Vikings. He racked up 38 tackles and 3.0 sacks.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

0 Comments