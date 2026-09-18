Eagles Make Final Decision On 29-Year-Old Defensive Star vs Titans

The Philadelphia Eagles have made their final decision regarding the 29-year-old star pass rusher, Jonathan Greenard.

Facing the Tennessee Titans on Sunday for Week 2, the Eagles will continue competing without their star offseason acquisition.

“For the second straight week, the Eagles ruled out pass rusher Jonathan Greenard due to his pec injury,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

Jonathan Greenard’s Injury

Just before the Eagles took the field for training camp earlier in the summer, the team announced that Greenard was dealing with a pectoral injury, which would threaten his status throughout the preseason.

At first, the Eagles didn’t suggest it would be a long-term absence for Greenard, but they haven’t had him in action since minicamp.

Going into the Week 1 matchup against the Washington Commanders, Greenard was ruled out, despite returning to practice as a limited participant.

The Eagles pulled off the victory in the absence of Greenard. For the most part, the defense played well, but they struggled in the second half. Still, the team managed to pull off the victory with a 24-22 win.

Leading up to the Week 2 matchup against the Titans, the Eagles still had Greenard around as a limited participant. When he addressed the media, Greenard made it clear that he was close to returning, but couldn’t give a return date.

Well, the team is sure that day won’t be on Sunday, September 20. Greenard will watch from the side as the Eagles take on the struggling Titans.

Jonathan Greenard’s NFL Career

The Eagles’ trade pickup started his career with the Houston Texans.

In 2020, Greenard was selected in the third round out of Florida. He played through four seasons in Houston, before landing with the Minnesota Vikings.

Last year, Greenard appeared in 12 games for the Vikings. He racked up 38 tackles and 3.0 sacks.