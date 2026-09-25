The NFC East has two starting quarterbacks dealing with major injuries early on in the year. One week after the Philadelphia Eagles battled against Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders, the star quarterback suffered a dislocated elbow.

Before the Eagles got a chance to take on the New York Giants, Jaxson Dart went down with an MCL injury.

The Giants didn’t have much of a choice. The team sent Dart to the injured reserve, putting an end to his sophomore season, just two weeks in.

As for the Commanders, their decision is final: Jayden Daniels could return sooner than expected.

Eagles Get Final Word On Commanders’ Jayden Daniels Plan

Getty PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 13: Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders looks on before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 13, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

“Commanders QB Jayden Daniels will not be placed on injured reserve, sources confirmed to [Ian Rapoport] and me,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on X.

“After imaging on his dislocated left elbow was evaluated and multiple specialists were consulted, the consensus is that Daniels now will be considered week-to-week. Both Daniels and the Commanders say they are aiming for him to return as soon as possible.”

It seems too early for the Commanders to put a number on Daniels’ return week, but it’s apparent that fewer than four weeks is in the cards. If that’s truly the case, then the Eagles could face Daniels for the second time this season in their next regular season meeting.

When Do The Eagles Face The Commanders Again?

Getty PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 13: Zack Baun #53 of the Philadelphia Eagles tackles Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders in the second quarter of a game at Lincoln Financial Field on September 13, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Eagles are going to fire off three NFC East games in a row before heading into their Week 10 bye.

After taking on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7, the Eagles will pay a visit to DC to take on the Commanders on Sunday Night Football. They’ll head into the bye week after facing the Giants in Week 9.

During the Week 1 game against the Commanders, the Eagles allowed Daniels to throw for 18-of-34, totaling 164 yards. He tossed for two touchdowns.

Barring any setbacks, it seems Daniels could be on pace to face the Eagles for the second and final time this season on November 1.