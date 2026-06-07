Eagles Predicted to Draft 6-foot-5, 230-Pound QB in 1st Round

There won’t be an NFL player under more scrutiny in 2026 than Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Part of that scrutiny of Hurts will come with some thought as to who might eventually replace him if he struggles as he did in 2026, and Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski thinks that replacement could come in the 1st round of the 2027 NFL draft.

In Sobleski’s latest mock draft, he predicts the Eagles will take 6-foot-5, 230-pound Minnesota quarterback Drake Lindsey with the No. 23 overall pick.

“With Brown gone, Jalen Hurts must show he can bounce back from last year’s wildly inconsistent campaign,” Sobleski wrote. “If he doesn’t, the Eagles should look at other options. Minnesota’s Drake Lindsey provides Philadelphia with a long runway. The 20-year-old prospect is expected to show significant growth during his second season as starter. But the flashes were apparent last year. The 6’5″, 230-pound quarterback has a big arm to threaten all three levels. More consistency will increase his draft value, while the Eagles can realistically get out of Hurts’ deal in 2028.”

Big-Money NIL Deal Kept Lindsey With Gophers

Lindsey redshirted in 2024, then became the full-time starter for Minnesota and head coach P.J. Fleck in 2025. He led the Gophers to a 7-5 record as he threw for 2,235 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions while completing 63.2 percent of his passes.

While those are hardly numbers that are going to jump off the page, Lindsey’s upside has NFL teams intrigued — and also landed him an NIL deal worth a reported $1 million for the 2026 season.

“Lindsey is the classic quarterback archetype of the big-armed pocket passer in the vein of Drew Bledsoe,” Yahoo Sports NFL reporter Nate Tice wrote in April. “Listed at 6-5 and 230 pounds, Lindsey is willing and able to stand and deliver the football in the (constantly) muddy pockets he has to deal with behind Minnesota’s offensive line.”

Lindsey, a Fayetteville, Arkansas, native, won’t be the 1st member of his family to play in the NFL. His grandfather, Jim Lindsey, played running back for Arkansas and helped lead the Razorbacks to an undefeated season and national championship in 1964 — a roster that also featured future Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and future Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach Jimmy Johnson.

Jim Lindsey was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2nd round of the 1966 NFL draft and played 7 seasons in the NFL.

Eagles Love Drafting QBs — Just Not in 1st Round

The Eagles are as quarterback-happy as any team in the NFL when it comes to the draft — they’ve selected a quarterback in 3 of the last 4 drafts.

That includes a 2026 pick in North Dakota State’s Cole Payton, who the Eagles selected in the 5th round (No. 178 overall) after just 1 season as a full-time starter.

“Payton, whose physical profile matches (or betters) what the Eagles already have in Hurts, will develop over the next year or two, with the possibility of taking over the offense if he shows legitimate progress,” Sobleski wrote in April. “Philadelphia’s current setup is the ideal opportunity for Payton to supersede his draft status and eventually thrive in the Eagles’ offense.”

One thing the Eagles really don’t do is take quarterbacks in the 1st round. They’ve used their 1st pick on a quarterback just twice in the last 30 years, with the No. 2 overall pick both times — Donovan McNabb in 1999 and Carson Wentz in 2016.