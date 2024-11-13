Legendary Eagles DT, Former $102 Million All-Pro Defends Nick Sirianni

If you want an example of how to survive the rollercoaster highs and lows of an NFL regular season, just look at what 2024 has been like for Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni.

You couldn’t have found another head coach in the NFL more in the crosshairs of his fan base and the national media more than Sirianni through the first half of the season.

Sirianni blew it for the Eagles in a Week 2 loss to the Atlanta Falcons by throwing the ball late and with a lead, setting up the Falcons for a game-winning drive. Then, after a win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 6, Sirianni found himself in hot water again when he decided it was a good idea to scream at Eagles’ fans sitting behind his own bench after the game.

Sirianni ended up having to apologize for feuding with his own fans.

“What I was really doing was trying to bring energy, enthusiasm. And I’m sorry and disappointed about how my energy was directed at the end of the game,” Sirianni said. “My energy should be all in on coaching, motivating, and celebrating with our guys.”

What a difference a month makes. After starting the season 2-2, the Eagles have won 5 consecutive games and surged into first place in the NFC East Division headed into a showdown with the second place Washington Commanders in Thursday Night Football in Week 11.

You couldn’t find a hotter coach — or team — than the Eagles. That led to retired Eagles defensive tackle, Super Bowl champion and 4-time NFL All-Pro Fletcher Cox to come to Sirianni’s defense on the “Up & Adams Show” with Kay Adams on November 13.

“Let’s look at Nick’s history … Playoffs, Super Bowl, Playoffs, Playoffs. I mean all he does is win,” Cox said.

Sirianni’s Decision Making Comes Into Question

The problem with Sirianni has never been with winning — it’s been his decision making. The rocky start to 2024 was more of a continuation to a tumultuous end to 2023, when the Eagles started the season 10-1 but ended the season going 1-5 and with a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card Round just one season after making it to the Super Bowl.

Sirianni seemed to be the driving force behind the dropoff after he removed defensive coordinator Sean Desai and replaced him with former New England Patriots defensive coordinator and former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia.

The Eagles responded by finishing next-to-last in the NFL in team defense.

Cox One of Philadelphia’s GOAT Defensive Players

Cox played his entire NFL career with the Eagles after they drafted him in the first round (No. 12 overall) of the 2012 NFL draft, carving out a career as one of the franchise’s greatest defensive players of all time.

Cox played 12 seasons and was a 6-time Pro Bowler, 4-time NFL All-Pro, won a Super Bowl following the 2017 season and was named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 2010s. Cox retired following the 2023 season with 182 starts in 188 career games, 70.0 sacks and $125.8 million in career earnings, thanks in large part to a 6-year, $102.6 million contract extension he signed in March 2016.