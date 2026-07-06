A return to the NFC East is in store for a former Philadelphia Eagles defensive standout.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Rasul Douglas is planning to sign a one-year deal with the Washington Commanders.

The veteran cornerback is expected to make up to $3.8 million for the 2026 NFL season.

Former Philadelphia Eagles Cornerback Joins NFC East Rival

The 31-year-old Rasul Douglas has been in the NFL since 2017.

After his run at West Virginia, Douglas landed with the Eagles in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He was selected 99th overall.

In three years with the Eagles, Douglas started in 18 out of 46 games.

While Douglas struggled to maintain a starting position with the Eagles during his earliest days, he managed to be a clutch playmaker with some timely turnovers when the time called for him.

Over three seasons, Douglas snatched five interceptions for the Eagles. He racked up 95 tackles, with nine of them going for a loss.

Rasul Douglas’ NFL Career Beyond The Eagles

After his run with the Eagles, Douglas spent a season with the Carolina Panthers.

In 14 games, Douglas accounted for 61 tackles, with just one going for a loss.

Over the next three seasons, Douglas started 28 out of 36 games with the Green Bay Packers. His stock went way up, as Douglas produced 10 interceptions, while he racked up 174 tackles and forced two fumbles.

During his third season with the Packers, Douglas was dealt to the Buffalo Bills in a trade.

Douglas spent two seasons with the Bills and started all but one of the 24 games he played. The ex-Eagle added four more picks to his resume, along with 87 tackles.

Last season, Douglas played for the Miami Dolphins. He played in 15 games. During that time, Douglas came up with 62 tackles and two interceptions.

Now, the former Eagles draft pick is slated to join a rival team. As the Commanders hope to get back into championship contention, they hope that 93 starts and 11 playoff games from Douglas bring their defense a ton of value.