A former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver has found a new home on Tuesday, June 2.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Jalen Reagor is signing with the Miami Dolphins.

The veteran wideout joins the team that picked up the former Eagles Offensive Coordinator, Kevin Patullo, this offseason.

Former Eagles First-Round Pick Finds New NFL Home

Jalen Reagor had a three-year run at TCU before going to the NFL. In 2018, Reagor had a strong showing with 1,067 yards and nine touchdowns. During his junior effort (his final season), Reagor had a down year with 43 catches for 611 yards and five touchdowns.

Despite the down year, Reagor still earned first-round projections heading into the pros. The Eagles were clearly sold on his ceiling in the NFL.

When the Eagles went on the clock with the 21st overall pick in 2020, Reagor became the team’s first-round selection.

Unfortunately for the Eagles, Reagor did not pan out. It was evident early on that there wasn’t a long-term home for Reagor in Philadelphia.

Jalen Reagor’s Run With The Eagles

During his rookie season, Reagor appeared in 11 games. He caught 31 passes for 396 yards and one touchdown.

In season two, Reagor caught a career-high 33 passes for 299 yards. He scored two touchdowns.

The Eagles utilized Reagor as their returner for the season. He totaled 255 yards on kick returns and 227 yards on punts.

Jalen Reagor’s Post-Eagles Career

Since playing for the Eagles, Reagor first joined the Minnesota Vikings. The Eagles traded Reagor to the Vikings for a 2023 seventh-round pick from the Houston Texans.

After playing 17 games for the Vikings, Reagor was waived. He was signed by the New England Patriots during the 2023 NFL season. The veteran made 11 appearances for the Patriots that season.

After getting released by the Patriots, Reagor joined the Los Angeles Chargers. He appeared in eight games during the 2024 season.

In 2025, Reagor didn’t play on any active rosters. The Dolphins will give Reagor a chance to state his case to stay on the team during offseason activities.