After spending the 2025 NFL season as a free agent coach, former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has landed a new job.

He won’t be on the sidelines this fall. Pederson will be in CBS Sports’ studio as a college football analyst, contributing to the Inside College Football show.

In addition, Pederson will have a role in providing college football analysis on CBS Sports HQ, and is set to call select games that are broadcast on CBS Sports, the company announced on Monday, July 27.

Former Eagles Coach Doug Pederson Lands New Job

It’s a fresh start for Pederson, who has been directly involved with professional football since his playing days in 1991.

Coming out of Northeast Louisiana, where he played college ball, Pederson joined the Miami Dolphins for his rookie season. Although he struggled to make the primary roster and was in and out of the NFL for the first few years of his pro career, Pederson made his debut with the Dolphins in 1993.

By 1995, he started a multi-year run with the Green Bay Packers, where he served as their primary backup. In 1999, Pederson joined the Eagles for the first time as a player. That was the only year there, as he went to the Cleveland Browns in 2000, before going back to the Packers from 2001 to 2004.

Doug Pederson’s Coaching Career

The Eagles brought Pederson on as an offensive quality control coach in 2009. He was promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2011 before following Andy Reid to the Kansas City Chiefs, where he landed a promotion.

For multiple seasons, Pederson was the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator. The Eagles hired Pederson to take over for Chip Kelly as the head coach in 2016. During the five-year stint, Pederson helped the Eagles win the first Super Bowl in team history. The team won 53.1% of its games during that stretch.

Following the disappointing 2020 season, the Eagles let go of Pederson. He would return to the sidelines in 2022 to take on a coaching stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars. That run would last three seasons. The Jags made the playoffs once. After missing out on the postseason for the second year in a row, Pederson was let go in 2024.

He now takes on a new journey in the media space.