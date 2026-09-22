Former Eagles Star QB Gets Word On Starting Vikings Role For Week 3

It was an exciting two-week stretch for the former Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Carson Wentz. Now, it’s back to reality for the Minnesota Vikings‘ primary backup.

On Monday, September 21, The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero reported that the veteran quarterback Kyler Murray has officially cleared concussion protocol.

The Vikings aren’t playing the QB controversy card. When they named Murray the starter back in August, they meant it. Wentz is going to be back on the bench this week.

“Vikings QB Kyler Murray has cleared concussion protocol and will return to the starting lineup Sunday against the Bucs,” Pelissero wrote on X.

Carson Wentz’s Strong 2-Game Stretch

The Vikings didn’t start Wentz in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers, but they had to utilize him early.

He went 12-for-19, throwing three touchdowns and zero interceptions. The Vikings stunned the Packers with a 39-22 victory, and Wentz was a major talking point for the NFL heading into Week 2.

Since Murray wasn’t cleared to play against the Chicago Bears, Wentz got his first start of the season. He went 11-for-20, throwing for 143 yards. While Wentz didn’t toss any touchdowns, he avoided turnovers and helped the Vikings win 9-3.

What’s Next For Wentz?

All he can do is hold the clipboard and be patient.

Wentz is a long way from his franchise QB days with the Eagles. Although he started all 68 games he played in Philadelphia over five years, and even started 17 games for the Indianapolis Colts in one season, Wentz is a backup now.

The former Eagles QB will resume the role he earned in training camp in Week 2, and simply stay ready for his next opportunity to play, in case Murray struggles to stay healthy or keep the Vikings competitive.