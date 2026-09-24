Week 2 between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tennessee Titans ended up being a nail-biter for Jalen Hurts and his team.

Despite the Eagles entering the week heavily favored over the struggling franchise, it turned out to be a tough battle that still resulted in an Eagles win.

As the Eagles trailed by one possession late in the game, their offense had one chance to either tie it up or close it out. Hurts chose the latter and put together a final drive that generated a ton of praise throughout the week.

Add the ex-Eagles star receiver DeSean Jackson as the latest to give Hurts his flowers.

Former Eagles Star DeSean Jackson Delivers Important Jalen Hurts Message

“I feel like Jalen needs to get the credit he deserves. He’s a winner, man. I know a lot of people always criticize him, and they are hard on him,” Jackson said of the quarterback on Good Morning Football.

While Hurts received plenty of praise for his recent game against the Titans, there are plenty of doubters out there, too, since the Washington Commanders and the Titans were the first two opponents of the season.

In Jackson’s eyes, it doesn’t matter. The popular saying is “any given Sunday.” Yes, that applies to the Philadelphia Eagles as well.

“The Eagles are fine. We’re not going to panic at the end of the day; it’s the NFL. Any given Sunday, any team can get a win,” Jackson continued.

“I’d say for that game, they came back in that game when they were down, and I seen [Jeffery] Simmons on the sidelines talking crazy like they were about to win the game, and here goes Jalen Hurts driving down for the touchdown. It’s good to see, man. I’m supporting my Eagles always. I’m happy DeVonta Smith is doing his thing. We’re going to continue to be the Eagles, and we’re going to continue to win.”

Jalen Hurts vs The Titans

Hurts finished Sunday’s action against the Titans by throwing 26-for-37.

The Eagles’ QB totaled 264 yards, tossing two touchdowns. He also threw for two interceptions, with one being a near-pick-six out of the red zone, but it didn’t make a difference at the end of the day.

The Eagles made it out of Nashville with a 24-20 victory.