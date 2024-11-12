Eagles Should Bring Back 4-Time NFL All-Pro, $98.5 Million LB for Defensive Depth

The Philadelphia Eagles are as hot as any team in the NFL right now with 5 consecutive wins and charging past the Washington Commanders to take over first place in the NFC East.

Still, the Eagles aren’t perfect. Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder listed one of the Eagles’ biggest weaknesses headed into the final stretch of the season as linebacker — right behind finding a third wide receiver — with not a lot of solutions available following the NFL trade deadline.

There is one solution for providing linebacker depth that the Eagles can pull off that’s a familiar face that would make for a smooth transition — signing veteran free agent linebacker and 4-time NFL All-Pro Shaquille Leonard.

It would be the second season in a row the Eagles have brought Leonard in as a late-season fix after he signed with the team in Week 14 during the 2023 season.

Leonard Seemed Like HOFer at Start of Career

Leonard — who went by Darius Leonard for the first part of his career — was one of the NFL’s elite linebackers from 2018 to 2021 after the Indianapolis Colts drafted him in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft out of South Carolina State.

Leonard was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2018 and made four consecutive NFL All-Pro Teams from 2018 to 2021 and three consecutive Pro Bowls from 2019 to 2021. He led the NFL with 163 tackles in 2018 and led the NFL with 8 forced fumbles in 2021.

That run culminated in the Colts signing Leonard to one of the richest contracts in NFL history with a 5-year, $98.5 million contract extension he signed before the 2021 season.

He only played four games in 2022 due to injuries and underwent back surgery before the 2023 season but had a slow recuperation and a concussion, along with a broken nose, saw his playing time limited when he returned. He was waived by the Colts in November 2023. Leonard signed with the Eagles shortly after.

Leonard’s Career Could Be Over With No Takers

Leonard has acknowledged that his NFL career might be over if he doesn’t find a team to sign with in 2024 — it would be one of the more stunning drop offs for a defensive player in league history due to a decline in on-field play.

In 2023, Leonard played 9 games for the Colts and 5 games for the Eagles, making 3 starts in Philadelphia and finishing with 23 tackles, 2 TFL and 1.0 sack.

The Eagles currently have Zack Baun and Nakobe Dean listed as starters at the 2 inside linebacker spots. Baun (87 tackles) and Dean (66 tackles) are the 2 leading tacklers for the Eagles. Philadelphia is also second in the NFL in team defense.

“I’m moreso just sitting back, getting the body healthy, and whenever the opportunity presents itself, we’ll give it a try,” Leonard told The Indianapolis Star in June 2024. “I just continue to be me by working hard. If it happens, it happens. If it don’t, it don’t. I think throughout my career I’ve had a great career, even if I do step away from it. … I’m enjoying life and just waiting on that opportunity.”