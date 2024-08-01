Eagles’ Massive UDFA Pegged Roster Candidate Due to ‘Untapped Potential’

The Philadelphia Eagles have lost star pass rushers such as Haason Reddick and Javon Hargrove from their Super Bowl roster two years ago. The Eagles have replaced them with players such as Jalen Carter and Bryce Huff but could still use additional depth. One undrafted free agent who could provide that is defensive tackle Gabe Hall.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine identified Hall as the undrafted free agent with the “best chance” to make the Eagles roster to begin the 2024 season.

“The Baylor product has great length for the position at 6’6″ with 34⅜” arms. He’s adept at using that length to create separation and play the run well,” wrote Ballentine.

“That could help Hall get on the field early, but his potential to upgrade his pass-rushing game could tip the scales in his favor on cut day. He was listed among college football’s best athletes by The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman for his incredible weight room numbers and being clocked at 19.9 mph on a GPS.

“Given his length and athleticism, Hall could have some untapped potential to become a serviceable interior pass-rusher.”

In five seasons at Baylor, Hall posted 12.5 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss. He also had 77 total tackles with 3 pass defenses.

DT Gabe Hall Tabbed With ‘Best Chance’ to Make Eagles Roster

Hall has been on Bleacher Report’s radar for some time. On May 5, Bleacher Report’s Ryan Fowler also named Hall the undrafted free agent with the most likely chance to make the Eagles roster.

“A massive man at 6’6″ and 291 pounds, Hall possesses the alignment versatility that Roseman covets up front, along with the upfield push to keep offensive linemen honest on passing downs,” wrote Fowler.

While Hall went unselected in the 2024 NFL draft, the San Antonio Brahmas picked Hall in the first round of the UFL draft on July 17.

But upon that selection, The Philly Special’s X (formerly Twitter) account claimed Hall won’t have to resort to playing in the UFL.

“I got news for em … Gabe Hall’s making the Eagles roster,” wrote The Philly Special.

Although Hall went undrafted in the NFL, he could prove to be a steal. Both Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder and Pro Football Network’s A.J. Schulte projected Hall as a Day 3 pick.

What Hall Could Bring to Eagles Defensive Line

Standing at 6-foot-6 and 290 pounds, Hall obviously brings size. But he also has traits that Schulte liked during the pre-draft process.

“Hall’s length gives him an advantage over opposing linemen. When his speed to power hits, Hall can collapse the pocket and disrupt rushing lanes,” wrote Schulte.

“His quickness hit better in 2021 and 2022 and showed a player with high motor and diversity in his game. Hall did show off a good swim move on film and in Mobile.”

In 2024, the Eagles are hoping to get back closer to the top of the NFL in sacks again. Philadelphia was tied for 19th with 43 sacks last season a year after they nearly set a new record in the category with 70.

Carter and Jordan Davis are set to man the middle of the Eagles defensive line again this fall. But if Hall can show consistency along with his traits during the preseason, he could offer more upside than his competition at defensive tackle.