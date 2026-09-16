Giants’ Jaxson Dart Rivals Eagles QB Jalen Hurts With Notable Evaluation

When it comes to grades for Week 1 play, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts nearly topped the NFC East division with his impressive performance against the Washington Commanders.

According to a roundup of grades from Bleacher Report, Hurts scored an “A.” Despite playing without the two-time All-Pro wide receiver AJ Brown, the Eagles’ quarterback flashed and silenced his critics with his air attack and ground game.

“Philadelphia’s offense is built around a talented offensive line and an effective ground attack. Hurts struggled to make opponents pay off the play-action game in 2025. He looks to be back on track for the start of the current campaign,” Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report wrote.

Did Hurts Land The Best NFC East Grade?

Quarterback play in the NFC East is strong. Including Hurts, there are two seasoned veterans, along with two emerging stars.

Pulling off the best grade of the week would be a solid honor for Hurts, for he came in second this time around. Shockingly, it was the youngest of the bunch acing the opening week.

Jaxson Dart of the New York Giants tested the Dallas Cowboys’ new-look defense hype. It’s safe to say that Dallas has plenty of work to do heading into Week 2.

With an “A-plus,” Dart got off to an ideal start to his sophomore campaign. He threw for 230 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed 11 times for 54 yards. Hurts was close to having a similar performance, but the second-year player deserves his love after the first outing. We’ll see if he can maintain that level going forward.

Who Needs To Improve?

The Commanders’ offense woke up late in the second half against the Eagles, and Jayden Daniels obviously had a lot to do with that.

The third-year quarterback landed a “B” grade from BR, mostly due to his fourth-quarter performance. If the Commanders pull off the upset win, Daniels is probably seeing a better grade, of course, but he showed promise after a sophomore slump that was filled with injury concerns and struggles.

Dak Prescott is one of the most consistent quarterbacks in the NFL at this point, but consistent isn’t enough for Dallas. He has had MVP flashes throughout his career, but Week 1 wasn’t great for the veteran. Prescott finished with 175 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. His game resulted in an NFC East-worst “C-minus.”