As the Philadelphia Eagles move on from the AJ Brown saga, one of the deal-makers in the trade broke his silence on the decision.

Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman spoke with The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane just a few hours after the news officially broke.

He explained his thought-process behind the deal.

Eagles GM Howie Roseman Breaks Silence On AJ Brown Trade

“Didn’t necessarily go into the offseason looking to move the WR, but after long conversations with Brown and looking at their own cap and roster situation, and getting (an eventual) first-rounder in return, they made the move,” McLane wrote on X.

Brown’s displeasure with his situation in Philadelphia was pretty known. Between countless reports about his frustration with the team and several subliminal posts on social media throughout the year, it was painfully obvious that a split was inevitable.

“I think that he just felt for his family [at] this stage of his career, it was something that he was desiring, that he was looking forward to,” Roseman told McLane.

“And [in] all our conversations, [he was] very positive about his experiences in Philly. Just felt like going forward here that that was something that he preferred.”

The Eagles Won The Initial Move For Brown

The Eagles got the most out of their initial trade for Brown.

In 2022, the Eagles acquired Brown from the Tennessee Titans during the NFL Draft. The Eagles gave up a first-round pick and an additional third-round pick.

When Brown got to Philadelphia, he instantly boosted Jalen Hurts and the offense. The Eagles went to the Super Bowl that same year. However, they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Two years later, the Eagles were back on the Super Bowl stage. Brown and the Eagles got their revenge against the Chiefs with a blowout victory. Brown was one of several players to score in the game.

Over four seasons, Brown caught 339 passes for 5,034 yards. He scored 32 touchdowns. In the playoffs, the star wideout caught three touchdown passes and produced 334 yards over eight games. Brown became an All-Pro wide receiver during his tenure in Philly.

What Did The Eagles Get In The AJ Brown Trade?

The Eagles will part ways with Brown for two draft picks.

Although the Patriots were known to be against parting ways with a first-round pick, the Eagles got their wish. In 2028, they’ll own the Patriots’ pick.

In 2027, the Eagles will get a fifth-round pick from the Patriots. Since New England owns two picks in that round, Philadelphia will end up with the better of the two selections.

“We’ve always been in the mindset a pick is a pick,” Roseman told The Athletic’s Zach Berman. “A first-round pick is a first-round pick. Doesn’t matter. Teams are still going to be playing football in 2028.”