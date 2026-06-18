A lot can change this early on in the NFL offseason, but the 23-year-old running back Will Shipley seems to be off to a strong start.

The fourth-round pick entered the NFL with plenty of excitement surrounding him.

Coming out of Clemson, Shipley didn’t land in the easiest position. He went from starting two out of three years at Clemson, totaling 526 carries, to shadowing Saquon Barkley and Kenneth Gainwell at the NFL level.

The initial excitement about Shipley has faded a bit, resulting in his roster spot coming into question.

Philadelphia Eagles Get Good News On 23-Year-Old Promising RB

Analyzing the players who helped improve their chances of making the final 53-man roster before training camp, Sports Illustrated’s Jeff Kerr highlighted Shipley.

While it would take a terrible training camp for the Eagles to cut ties with their mid-round pick this early on, getting outplayed in the preseason could seriously threaten Shipley’s spot. So far, he seems to be protecting it.

“Shipley is the clear frontrunner for the RB3 job, as he’s ahead of Dameon Pierce and Elijah Mitchell for that spot,” Kerr wrote.

“Not only has Shipley been impressive in catching the ball this spring, but the Eagles are featuring him in the passing game with the ones and twos.”

Will Shipley’s Eagles Advantage

Although the presence of a three-down back like Barkley has wiped away the Eagles’ old committee approach, Nick Sirianni’s squad will have to start putting some more control on Barkley’s carries to avoid racking up too many miles as he’s one year away from 30.

That certainly means more work for Tank Bigsby–and possibly more opportunities for a guy like Shipley–especially if he’s valuable for the passing game.

But the true advantage for Shipley is special teams. Shipley has a shot at being the full-time returner for the team in 2026. As long as he can protect that position, Shipley should be in good shape.

Will Shipley’s Eagles Career

As a rookie, Shipley took on 30 attempts. He totaled 82 yards. Shipley also caught all four of his targets for 35 yards, picking up two first downs.

On special teams, Shipley had six returns for 173 yards.

During his second season, Shipley’s carries went down. He took on 14 carries for 49 yards. He was targeted 12 times, making nine catches for 56 yards. With 29 kick returns on special teams, Shipley racked up 777 yards.