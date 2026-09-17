Philadelphia Eagles Get Good Injury News on NFL All-Pro Duo

The Philadelphia Eagles get their 1st road test this week as they travel to face the Tennessee Titans.

It’s a challenge that can’t be overlooked despite facing 1 of the NFL’s worst teams — the Titans lost to the New York Jets in Week 1 while the Eagles squeaked out a win over the Washington Commanders.

Philadelphia needs all hands on deck and got some good news on Thursday when a pair of NFL All-Pro defenders and Super Bowl champions returned to practice with defensive tackle Jalen Carter and slot cornerback Cooper DeJean.

“Jalen Carter and. Cooper DeJean both warming up after missing practice yesterday with injuries,” ESPN’s Tim McManus wrote on X on Thursday.

Jalen Carter’s Wrist Injury Could Impact Play

While Carter was there, he had what appeared to be a hard cast on his right wrist.

“Jalen Carter has a cast on his right wrist but he is practicing,” Eagles reporter Eliot Shorr-Parks wrote on his official X account.

“Jalen Carter (wrist) is also back today,” NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Dave Zangaro wrote on his official X account. “Has what looks like a cast on his right hand.”

“Jalen Carter and Cooper DeJean both practicing,” Eagles reporter Thomas R. Petersen wrote on his official X account. “Good news.”

Eagles Put Unusual Clause in Jalen Carter’s Contract

Carter’s health and how he takes care of his body have been a persistent topic since he was selected in the 1st round (No. 9 overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Still, the Eagles made Carter the highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL history via a 4-year, $152 million contract extension on July 28.

Even with all of that money, they still don’t trust Carter to take care of his body in the offseason — something he’s shown little willingness to do over his 1st 3 seasons.

According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, the Eagles have included a clause in Carter’s contract that pays him an extra $250,000 per year — a total of $1 million — if he keeps his weight down.

Carter’s weight concerns date back to his college days at the University of Georgia, where he weighed 314 pounds at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine but was 9 pounds heavier at Georgia’s Pro Day less than 1 month later.

“After signing defensive tackle Jalen Carter to a record-setting deal, Eagles G.M. Howie Roseman said he has no off-field concerns about the player,” Florio wrote on July 30. “Based on the contract details, the team has at least one … while $250,000 represents a relatively small piece of Carter’s financial puzzle, the issue was significant enough for the Eagles to bargain for a specific incentive for Carter to keep his weight under a specific maximum. The term is an unusual one. Over the years, we’ve broken down many veteran contracts. Not many include a weight bonus.”