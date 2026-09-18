Eagles Get Good Sign From Star CB Before Titans Game

Just hours before hitting the road to Nashville, the Philadelphia Eagles held a final practice session before their Week 2 action against the Tennessee Titans.

Earlier in the week, the Eagles had a bit of an injury concern surrounding the star cornerback, Cooper DeJean.

In a rare occurrence, DeJean was ruled out of practice. He was dealing with multiple minor setbacks, which the team confirmed beforehand.

When the Eagles held a session on Thursday, DeJean was a part of the action, which is a positive sign going into the game. Friday’s attendance offered more great news for the Eagles.

According to ESPN’s Tim McManus, DeJean was suited up and warming up for the action.

Cooper DeJean Is Confident

When DeJean addressed reporters after practice earlier this week, he expressed his confidence in playing.

“I have no idea—I really don’t—but I’ll be good. I’ll be alright,” he told reporters.

Those in attendance noted that DeJean has a good chance of playing in Sunday’s action against the Titans. DeJean’s presence in Friday’s practice was just another positive sign of confirmation.

Eagles vs Titans

The Eagles started their season off with an NFC East battle against the Washington Commanders at home.

It was an up-and-down day for Philadelphia. While the defense had a strong showing throughout the first half, they struggled against Washington’s desperate offensive attack. DeJean admitted it wasn’t his best afternoon of work.

Still, the Eagles came away with a two-point win. Now, they are set to face a struggling Titans team that just lost to the New York Jets.

While the Eagles’ defense has more concerns beyond DeJean–Jalen Carter wearing a cast and Jonathan Greenard still unsure about his debut date–the Eagles are playing against a Titans team that will enter the game as heavy underdogs.