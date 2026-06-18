When it comes to the Philadelphia Eagles‘ defense, many will pay attention to the safety position as it comes under a microscope due to significant changes.

However, the linebacker position could steal the spotlight due to a second-year emergence from the sophomore player, Jihaad Campbell.

In Sports Illustrated’s 32 breakout players for each NFL team, Campbell was listed as the candidate for Philadelphia. If all goes as predicted, that’s excellent news for the Eagles.

Eagles Get Great Prediction For 22-Year-Old Linebacker

Campbell has some high expectations in Philadelphia.

That comes with the fact that he was selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of a powerhouse program like Alabama.

After the Eagles traded up one pick to get him at No. 31 overall, the team didn’t hesitate to get Campbell on the field for his rookie campaign in 2025.

“Another Howie Roseman steal in the draft, Jihaad Campbell should take a leap forward in his sophomore season. Campbell started 10 games as a rookie, tallying 80 total tackles, one interception and one forced fumble. With Nakobe Dean departing for the Raiders this offseason, the path to more playing time is clear for the Alabama product.” via SI

Vic Fangio had Campbell play all 17 games. The rookie even started 10 of those matchups. Campbell came up with 80 tackles, and two of them were for a loss.

While Campbell didn’t get home with any sacks, he did come up with one interception, deflected three passes, and forced a fumble.

It turned out that Campbell was dealing with a shoulder injury during the season. Knowing that much, it makes Campbell’s second season much more interesting, considering he wasn’t at his best from a health standpoint.

Eagles Linebackers In 2026

While the Eagles famously devalued the linebacker position for many years under Howie Roseman’s management, that hasn’t been the case in recent years.

It started with Zack Baun, who was a key contributor to the Eagles’ Super Bowl-winning season in 2024. Baun joined the team and instantly gave the defense a look at the position that they hadn’t seen in years.

Baun remains a defensive leader for Philadelphia, and Campbell is expected to co-star alongside him for his sophomore effort.

Along with Baun and Campbell, the Eagles are hoping for a bigger performance out of Jeremiah Trotter Jr. The team also has Smael Mondon, Deontae Lawson, and Chance Campbell on the roster before training camp.