Top NFC Rival ‘Frustrated’ Eagles GM Howie Roseman During NFL Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles traded up to select Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell at No. 31 in the 2025 draft, sending their No. 32 overall selection and a 2025 fifth-rounder to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for the pick.

In a behind-the-scenes video the team shared on its official website, it was revealed general manager Howie Roseman repeatedly tried to trade up.

According to Philadelphia Sports Network’s Anthony DiBona, there were four teams that chose to rebuff the GM’s trade attempts.

“Howie Roseman and Jeffrey Lurie were clearly getting frustrated after being unable to trade up in the first round,” DiBona wrote on X, before adding this little wrinkle: “Roseman spoke to the Chargers, Packers, Texans and Ravens about trading up with them.”

There are likely a few logical reasons Green Bay in particular refused to be a trade partner with Philly.

Why Green Bay Packers Likely ‘Frustrated’ Philadelphia Eagles GM Howie Roseman By Nixing Draft Day Trade

Roseman has become known for his willingness to invest capital to snag players he believes fit the team’s needs. It’s kinda what he does.

But the fact that multiple teams declined to help him move up suggests they were either unwilling to aid the reigning Super Bowl champions in any way — or they simply had their own plans firmly in place.

For the Packers specifically, there may have been some joy in refusing Roseman. They’re the lone NFC team of the four DiBona mentioned, and the Eagles are a top divisional rival. But Green Bay may also still be smarting from a trade-up Philly made in last year’s draft.

In 2024, the Eagles traded with the Washington Commanders to move up in the second round to select cornerback Cooper DeJean—a player who was reported to be targeted by the Packers. Regardless, it’s clear Roseman and company were growing impatient.

In a clip from the video the team shared, there’s a telling snippet from the War Room.

“Everyone’s saying that they are trading down, but nobody is trading down,” Roseman said to Eagles CEO Jeffrey Lurie, adding: “I don’t know what to tell you, Jeffrey. I’m trying.”

“I know,” Lurie replied.

It Worked Out for the Eagles in the End

Ultimately, the Eagles got their man in the 6-foot-3, 245-pound Campbell, whose junior season at Alabama was nothing short of spectacular. He amassed 117 total tackles, (11.5 for loss), an interception, two forced fumbles and 5.0 sacks, showcasing versatility and a keen ability to get into opponents’ backfields. His performance earned him second-team All-American honors and first-team All-SEC recognition.

“We made a small trade up just to ensure that we could get him,” Roseman said about Campbell after the draft. “There were a lot of trades in the twenties, and so we just wanted to make sure that someone didn’t jump ahead of us. Excited to have him.”

Campbell’s skill set meshes well with the defensive philosophy of Eagles’ defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who will likely deploy the rookie LB in a role reminiscent of how he utilized Patrick Willis and NaVorro Bowman during his tenure with the San Francisco 49ers.

Roseman’s aggressive approach to the draft, which has generally been a smooth combination of calculated risks and bold moves, has been a defining feature of his tenure. The resistance he faced in attempting to trade up in the first round may reflect a growing reluctance among teams to engage in deals that could empower a team fresh from winning it all. If the Eagles really are mid-dynasty, he’d better get used to it.