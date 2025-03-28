Eagles Get Terrible News With ‘Growing Momentum’ Building To Negate Best Weapon

The Philadelphia Eagles may still be enjoying the highs of a rampant victory in Super Bowl LIX, their second in the past decade.

However, some of the celebrations may start to turn to concern, as new report have emerged concerning the viability of their most destructive play, the “tush push”.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reports that there is “growing momentum” to ban the tush push at the annual meeting that starts in the coming days.

Nothing is set in stone yet. But the sense I get from around the league is that momentum around banning the tush push is growing. pic.twitter.com/AMu4ABedmo — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 28, 2025

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Why Do NFL Teams Want To Ban The Tush Push?

The proposal to stop the play was originally put forward by the Green Bay Packers, who want to amend the wording in Rule 12, Section 1 to be as follows.

“To prohibit an offensive player from pushing a teammate who was lined up directly behind the snapper and receives the snap, immediately at the snap.”

In other words, the tush push.

Critics of the play point to the potential for injury, such as Buffalo Bills head coach, Sean McDermott, who expressed his desire to remove the play to reporters at last month’s NFL combine.

“To me, there has always been an injury risk with that play, and I’ve expressed that opinion for the last couple of years or so, I just feel like the health and safety of our players has to be at the top of our game, which it is. The techniques that are used with that play have been potentially contrary to the health and safety of the players. You have to go back, though, in fairness, to the injury data on the play. The optics on it I’m not in love with.”

Others also point to the fact that it is basically a form of “assisting the runner”, which remains a penalty under the same Rule 12, Section 1; and the fact that there remain hypocrisies in the rule in regards to its application on special teams, as noted by former All-Pro corner, Richard Sherman.

My problem with the tush push is the @NFL literally banned defensive players from pushing other players into the offensive formation on FG and PATs because it was a “Health and safety issue” but now it’s ok because it benefits the offense? https://t.co/BoCxRGmjsW https://t.co/osvitttlQ5 pic.twitter.com/RrsV0omLWg — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) September 27, 2023

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Will The NFL Ultimately Ban The Tush Push?

It is difficult to say for sure at this point in time, prior to the meeting. In order for a resolution to pass, it must be agreed upon by 75% of teams – i.e. 24 franchises.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported on Wednesday that there has been somewhat of a “mixed reaction” from organizations around the league, and that the Eagles seemed to be on track to keep their play.

However, with this news breaking from Russini on Friday, just days before the league meeting, which starts on Saturday March 30, there could well be a shift in the ideological tides, and the Eagles may well lose perhaps their most destructive competitive advantage.