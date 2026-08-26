Ex-Eagles Star Gets NFL Insider Update Worth Keeping An Eye On

A former Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher remains on the open market deep into August, but is gaining some attention.

According to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, Haason Reddick has “become the latest veteran pass rusher drawing interest from teams after recent signings.”

The NFL insider noted that Reddick is gaining attention after moves involving Von Miller, Za’Darius Smith, and Derek Barnett.

While some of those players were linked to the Eagles as potential fits, they were never viewed as true targets this offseason. As of August 26, Reddick is in the same boat.

Should The Eagles Reach Out?

Reddick no longer carries the same value as he did during his stint with the Eagles, which is why he’s still on the free-agent market.

The 31-year-old just played 13 games last year and struggled to produce as he typically would. With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Reddick came up with 31 tackles and 2.5 sacks. For reference, the last time he played with the Eagles in 2023, Reddick had 11.0 sacks and 38 tackles.

Reddick could and should be an option if Jonathan Greenard’s injury is worse than expected. After the Eagles traded for Greenard and gave him a notable extension, the veteran edge rusher suffered a setback right before camp. He hasn’t practiced at all, and his first-week availability is already in question.

Reddick could be a logical low-risk addition. While expectations wouldn’t be set at Reddick’s early Eagles days, when he came up with a career-high 16.0-sack season in 2022, the veteran pass rusher could be helpful in the short-term.

So far, it’s unclear how many teams–and which teams are looking at Reddick–but he could soon find a new NFL home after bouncing from Philly to New York, to Florida.