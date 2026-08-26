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Ex-Eagles Star Gets NFL Insider Update Worth Keeping An Eye On

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Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 05: Haason Reddick #7 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts during the fourth quarter in the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on November 05, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

A former Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher remains on the open market deep into August, but is gaining some attention.

According to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, Haason Reddick has “become the latest veteran pass rusher drawing interest from teams after recent signings.”

The NFL insider noted that Reddick is gaining attention after moves involving Von Miller, Za’Darius Smith, and Derek Barnett.

Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Commanders

GettyLANDOVER, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 29: Haason Reddick #7 of the Philadelphia Eagles pressures Sam Howell #14 of the Washington Commanders in the fourth quarter at FedExField on October 29, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

While some of those players were linked to the Eagles as potential fits, they were never viewed as true targets this offseason. As of August 26, Reddick is in the same boat.

Should The Eagles Reach Out?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons - NFL 2025

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 07: Haason Reddick #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after their 23-20 win over the Atlanta Falcons in their NFL 2025 game between Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 07, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Reddick no longer carries the same value as he did during his stint with the Eagles, which is why he’s still on the free-agent market.

The 31-year-old just played 13 games last year and struggled to produce as he typically would. With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Reddick came up with 31 tackles and 2.5 sacks. For reference, the last time he played with the Eagles in 2023, Reddick had 11.0 sacks and 38 tackles.

Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 05: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys is rushed by Haason Reddick #7 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field on November 05, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Reddick could and should be an option if Jonathan Greenard’s injury is worse than expected. After the Eagles traded for Greenard and gave him a notable extension, the veteran edge rusher suffered a setback right before camp. He hasn’t practiced at all, and his first-week availability is already in question.

Reddick could be a logical low-risk addition. While expectations wouldn’t be set at Reddick’s early Eagles days, when he came up with a career-high 16.0-sack season in 2022, the veteran pass rusher could be helpful in the short-term.

So far, it’s unclear how many teams–and which teams are looking at Reddick–but he could soon find a new NFL home after bouncing from Philly to New York, to Florida.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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