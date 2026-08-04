Years after starring for the Philadelphia Eagles, Haason Reddick is waiting on his next call from an NFL franchise.

The 31-year-old linebacker just spent a season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was recently considered a Dallas Cowboys target by Pro Football Network’s Alex Kennedy.

Ex-Eagles Star Pass Rusher Gets Tabbed As Potential Target For Cowboys

“Haason Reddick has now entered pass-rushing mercenary territory, having played for five teams in the last six years,” Kennedy wrote.

“Coming off of two disappointing seasons in a row, it’s very unlikely at this point that Reddick returns to the Pro Bowl form we saw with the Philadelphia Eagles. However, the 31-year-old is still a solid depth option for a team that’s looking to bolster its pass rush.”

After watching their defense struggle in 2025, the Cowboys are looking to make any necessary changes to bounce back, as they look to prevent the Eagles from winning the NFC East for the third season in a row.

Haason Reddick Lately

Just as Reddick was hitting new highs in Philadelphia, he quickly fell from his peak.

In 2022, Reddick joined the Eagles for the first time and racked up 16.0 sacks in 17 games. He led the NFL in forced fumbles with five total.

The Eagles went to the Super Bowl that season, although they didn’t come out on top. In 2023, Reddick had another strong season. In 17 games, he came up with 38 tackles and 11.0 sacks.

As Reddick wanted a new contract, the Eagles made him the New York Jets’ financial issue. Reddick would play in just 10 games for the Jets in 2024. He had 1.0 sack that year.

Last season, Reddick played for the Buccaneers. He finished the season with 31 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 13 games.

It’s unclear if the Cowboys are currently pursuing the two-time Pro Bowler, but the ex-Eagles pass rusher is a name to watch this offseason, as he might end up getting called on by a rival squad.