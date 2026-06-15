Former Eagles Wide Receiver Signs With Super Bowl Contender

The Denver Broncos are adding an intriguing piece at wide receiver ahead of mandatory minicamp by signing 6-foot-5, 242-pound veteran and 2-time UFL Offensive Player of the Year Hakeem Butler.

“The Broncos are signing veteran WR and UFL offensive player of the year Hakeem Butler, sources say,” NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo wrote on his official X account on Monday. “A 2019 fourth-round pick of the Cardinals, Butler led the UFL with 641 yards receiving on 29 catches for the St. Louis Battlehawks and now joins Denver ahead of minicamp.”

Butler hasn’t played in an NFL regular-season game since 2020 with the Philadelphia Eagles, and hasn’t been on an NFL offseason roster since 2024 with the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Broncos’ new WR Hakeem Butler is the best receiver in UFL history, owning the all-time receiving yards record at 2,192 yards,” DNVR’s Zac Stevens wrote on his official X account. “He’s the UFL’s Offensive Player of the Year in two of the past three seasons, including last year. Butler broke Iowa State’s single-season receiving record in 2018, with 60 catches for 1,318 yards and 9 TDs. And he’s 6-foot-5, 230 pounds and runs a 4.4 40-yard dash.”

Butler Left School Early to Enter NFL Draft

Butler might be 1 of the great stories in the NFL in 2026 if he can somehow make a 53-man roster — mainly because he’s been on an incredible football odyssey since the Arizona Cardinals drafted him in the 4th round (No. 103 overall) of the 2019 NFL draft.

After setting the Iowa State single-season receiving yardage record in 2018 with 60 receptions for 1,318 yards and 9 touchdowns as a junior, Butler left school with 1 year of eligibility remaining to enter the draft after earning All-Big 12 and All-American honors.

Butler stood out at the NFL scouting combine, where he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.48 seconds and measured closer to 6-foot-6.

“Big long-strider with exceptional length and good build-up speed to challenge cover corners and safeties down the field,” NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft evaluation in 2019. “Butler’s unique play strength after the catch allows him to win contested deep balls and then plow through tackle attempts to create chunk plays and long touchdowns. His routes are basic and clunky and will limit how teams can use him. A greater concern will be those inconsistent hands that could turn quarterbacks against him unless he improves them. He’s a work in progress, but the traits and potential are worth taking a shot.”

Rookie-Year Injury Sent Butler on Wild Journey

Butler might just be a hard-luck case waiting for his break — for some reason, he’s never been able to catch on with an NFL roster with any consistency.

Butler broke his hand during training camp of his rookie year and missed the entire season. One year later, the Cardinals cut Butler, and he spent time on the Carolina Panthers practice squad before landing with the Eagles.

After being part of the Eagles’ final roster cuts in 2021, Butler played in the CFL for the Edmonton Elks before returning to the United States for his 1st stint with the Battlehawks, who were part of the XFL at the time.

He returned to the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2023, but was placed on injured reserve right before the start of the season. Butler returned to the Battlehawks in 2024, where he was named UFL Offensive Player of the Year for the 1st time and was cut by the Bengals right before the regular season.