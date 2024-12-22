The Eagles suffered an epic collapse, losing Jalen Hurts and most likely a shot at the one seed today in Landover, MD. Here’s the skinny from the game at a glance before I get into my Heavy on Eagles Postgame Rant.

Eagles 33, Commanders 36: How it Went Down

Final Score: Eagles 33, Commanders 36

Eagles 33, Commanders 36 Records: Eagles 12-3; Commanders 10-5

Eagles 12-3; Commanders 10-5 Betting Winners: Commanders +4; Commanders +177

+177 Heavy on Eagles Player of the Game: Jayden Daniels 5 TDs, 258 yds – first Washington QB to throw 5 touchdowns since Mark Rypien in 1991

Next week for the Eagles: at home vs Cowboys 4:25

WATCH & READ: My Heavy on Eagles Postgame Rant

(Note: Watch the video of my postgame rant above.)

When you turn the ball over five times in an NFL game there is literally less than a one percent chance of losing the game. Today the Washington Commanders were giving the ball away like Santa gives out toys on Christmas Eve – three fumbles and two interceptions, but the Eagles were unable to say thank you and sport their division championship t-shirts and hats on enemy soil.

If Birds’ quarterback Jalen Hurts’ doesn’t go down five minutes into the game with a concussion this one would have been over by halftime. Despite the loss of QB1 it was an epic opening quarter for the Eagles, a first quarter that saw the Birds score more points today (21) than they had in the first quarter of the first 13 games combined (17). Saquon Barkley had 109 yards in said quarter and the Eagles were coasting with 14-point lead over their division rivals from the nation’s capital.

It’s hard to criticize the top defense in the NFL but since they didn’t show up today, despite recording the five take aways, it is open season on Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s guys for giving up 22 fourth quarter points, the last eight with just :06 left as Commanders’ rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels hit Jamison Crowder in the back of the endzone to give Washington a 36-33 lead. Birds’ back-up quarterback Kenny Pickett was barely good enough to help his team lock down the victory, but the sure handed Devonta Smith dropped an easy pitch and catch from Pickett at the 16-yard line on a 3rd and 7 with just over two minutes left. It was a drop that undoubtedly cost Philly the win as they not only had to settle for a field goal, but they had to give the back ball to Washington, who went right down the field, 57 yards in 1:52.