Prediction Sees ‘Hidden Gem’ for Eagles Land Massive Contract

The Philadelphia Eagles, in many cases, are a victim of their own success when it comes to losing players to free agency. They do such a good job developing players that they can’t keep them all. There’s not enough money to go around.

The most shining example of this in recent years was former interior defensive lineman Milton Williams, who went from a 2021 3rd-round pick and part-time starter to landing a 4-year, $104 million free-agent contract with the New England Patriots following the 2024 season.

Don’t be surprised to see a current Eagle who plays the same position, 2023 7th-round pick Moro Ojomo, do the same thing in 2027.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox put Ojomo at the top of his list of “under the radar” players who could significantly increase their market value as free agents with standout seasons.

There’s probably an argument to be made that Ojomo has already secured himself a nice payday when he becomes a free agent and can only add to that in 2026.