Prediction Sees ‘Hidden Gem’ for Eagles Land Massive Contract

The Philadelphia Eagles, in many cases, are a victim of their own success when it comes to losing players to free agency. They do such a good job developing players that they can’t keep them all. There’s not enough money to go around.
The most shining example of this in recent years was former interior defensive lineman Milton Williams, who went from a 2021 3rd-round pick and part-time starter to landing a 4-year, $104 million free-agent contract with the New England Patriots following the 2024 season.
Don’t be surprised to see a current Eagle who plays the same position, 2023 7th-round pick Moro Ojomo, do the same thing in 2027.
Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox put Ojomo at the top of his list of “under the radar” players who could significantly increase their market value as free agents with standout seasons.
There’s probably an argument to be made that Ojomo has already secured himself a nice payday when he becomes a free agent and can only add to that in 2026.
“Moro Ojomo is the defensive lineman who’s flown under the radar and could make the big bucks next offseason,” Knox wrote on June 26. “Ojomo has seen a steady increase in his snap count and production over the last three years. In 2025, he logged 21 pressures and six sacks while on the field for 66 percent of the defensive snaps. With more sacks and pressures than Davis and Carter in the previous season, Ojomo is a hidden gem on the Eagles’ defensive front. Philadelphia has a strong trio of interior defensive linemen, but the front office may not want to pay all three … as a 2023 seventh-rounder, he’s starting to exceed expectations and could generate significant buzz on his way to free agency.”
Eagles Headed Toward Contract Battle With All-Pro
It wasn’t hard to see the writing on the wall when the Eagles decided to pay defensive tackle and 2022 1st-round pick Jordan Davis before they paid defensive tackle and 2023 1st-round pick Jalen Carter.
Davis signed a 3-year, $78 million contract extension with the Eagles on March 7, locking him up for the foreseeable future.
Carter, already a 2-time Pro Bowler, NFL All-Pro, and Super Bowl champion in his 1st 3 seasons, likely wants a deal that would make him the highest-paid interior defensive lineman in NFL history — a deal that likely exceeds even the 3-year, $105.9 million contract extension signed by Tennessee Titans star Jeffery Simmons on June 19.
The Eagles, because of Carter’s long history of on-field and off-field problems, are hesitant to pay him that kind of money. That opens the door for Ojomo to cash in.
Moro Ojomo Called ‘Secret Superstar’ for Eagles
It’s worth pointing out that Ojomo’s play has already delivered a return on his paltry 4-year, $3.91 million rookie contract several times over.
PFF’s Zach Tantillo labeled Ojomo as Philadelphia’s “Secret Superstar” following the 2025 season.
“Ojomo announced himself on the biggest stage — the Eagles’ Super Bowl win over the Chiefs — and carried that level of play into the 2025 season,” Tantillo wrote. “He ended the year with a higher PFF overall grade than Jalen Carter’s 71.0 and a higher PFF pass-rush grade than Jordan Davis’ 71.1, both first-round picks. That production showed up in the box score, as well, as Ojomo recorded 54 pressures, the second most on the Eagles and the sixth most among all interior defenders. He also notched six sacks, the second most on the team.”
Prediction Sees ‘Hidden Gem’ for Eagles Land Massive Contract