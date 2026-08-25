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Eagles Hit With Another Disappointing Rookie Injury After Patriots Loss

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Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots
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FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 22: Eli Stowers #87 of the Philadelphia Eagles reaches for a pass over Mike Brown #33 of the New England Patriots during the first half of the preseason game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 22, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

After a Week 2 loss during the NFL preseason, the Philadelphia Eagles are dealing with another disappointing injury.

This time, it’s the rookie tight end, Eli Stowers, who has been off to a rough start.

Eli Stowers Hits The Injury Report

Vanderbilt v Texas

GettyAUSTIN, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 01: Eli Stowers #9 of the Vanderbilt Commodores makes a catch and runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter of the game against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 01, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

When the Eagles released their official injury report before the Monday, August 24 practice, Stowers was listed as not practicing due to a hamstring injury.

Later, Bleeding Green Nation’s Brandon Lee Gowton addressed the setback with a concerning tidbit about Stowers’ potential status when the regular season begins.

“Eli Stowers is now dealing with a hamstring injury. Not ideal. The rookie tight end really hasn’t had a good offseason. Without knowing the severity of his ailment, I wonder if he’ll begin the season on injured reserve/designated to return,” BLG wrote.

Rough Start To Camp

Georgia Tech v Vanderbilt - Birmingham Bowl

GettyBIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA – DECEMBER 27: Eli Stowers #9 of the Vanderbilt Commodores scores a second half touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium on December 27, 2024 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images)

It’s not just for Stowers–but the pass-catching group as a whole.

Hamstring injuries have plagued the Eagles’ passing game over the past couple of weeks. Jalen Hurts’ No. 1 target, DeVonta Smith, was the first to suffer a hamstring injury, which is finally healing to the point where he can practice again.

The rookie Makai Lemon was in the same position. Although Lemon has missed both preseason games, he is finally able to practice, ahead of the preseason finale.

Stowers has been healthy, but struggling to stand out in training camp and throughout the first two games against the Baltimore Ravens and the New England Patriots.

In two games, Stowers was targeted five times. He has three catches for 12 yards. It seems Stowers could be on pace to miss the third and final game against the Bengals on Friday, but it’s too early to make the call.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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Eagles Hit With Another Disappointing Rookie Injury After Patriots Loss

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