Eagles Hit With Another Disappointing Rookie Injury After Patriots Loss

After a Week 2 loss during the NFL preseason, the Philadelphia Eagles are dealing with another disappointing injury.

This time, it’s the rookie tight end, Eli Stowers, who has been off to a rough start.

Eli Stowers Hits The Injury Report

When the Eagles released their official injury report before the Monday, August 24 practice, Stowers was listed as not practicing due to a hamstring injury.

Later, Bleeding Green Nation’s Brandon Lee Gowton addressed the setback with a concerning tidbit about Stowers’ potential status when the regular season begins.

“Eli Stowers is now dealing with a hamstring injury. Not ideal. The rookie tight end really hasn’t had a good offseason. Without knowing the severity of his ailment, I wonder if he’ll begin the season on injured reserve/designated to return,” BLG wrote.

Rough Start To Camp

It’s not just for Stowers–but the pass-catching group as a whole.

Hamstring injuries have plagued the Eagles’ passing game over the past couple of weeks. Jalen Hurts’ No. 1 target, DeVonta Smith, was the first to suffer a hamstring injury, which is finally healing to the point where he can practice again.

The rookie Makai Lemon was in the same position. Although Lemon has missed both preseason games, he is finally able to practice, ahead of the preseason finale.

Stowers has been healthy, but struggling to stand out in training camp and throughout the first two games against the Baltimore Ravens and the New England Patriots.

In two games, Stowers was targeted five times. He has three catches for 12 yards. It seems Stowers could be on pace to miss the third and final game against the Bengals on Friday, but it’s too early to make the call.