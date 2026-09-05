The Philadelphia Eagles are no strangers to losing standout defensive linemen in the NFL free agency market.

Depending on how the 2026 NFL season pans out, they may need to brace for more.

Eagles Get Hit With Painful Reality Over 25-Year-Old DT’s Future

Gearing up for the start of the 2026 NFL season, NFL.com ranked the top 25 free agents for next summer.

The Eagles can see their defensive lineman Moro Ojomo on the list at No. 19.

“The Eagles can’t pay everyone, so Ojomo could be the rare talented lineman to leave Philadelphia for more cash elsewhere,” NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal wrote.

The ranking comes after the Eagles already paid two of their core offensive linemen, Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter.

Key Eagles Voice Urges Howie Roseman To Retain Ojomo

At the start of training camp this summer, Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio went out of his way to urge the general manager to make room for Ojomo.

“Howie needs to save some money for him, too,” Fangio told reporters after the Eagles invested big in Jalen Carter.

It’s a great endorsement for the defensive tackle, but it’s unclear if it’ll be enough. As much as the Eagles love to invest in the front line, they have a young secondary that will soon need some financial attention.

Just last year, cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean earned All-Pro status. They are certainly on the Eagles’ minds when it comes to the long game.

Moro Ojomo’s NFL Career

Coming out of the University of Texas, Ojomo landed on the Eagles as a seventh-round pick.

Getting selected that late, Ojomo was far from a lock to crack the Eagles’ roster in 2023, but he was active throughout the year. As a rookie, he appeared in eight games, picking up three tackles.

During his sophomore season, Ojomo played in 17 games. He racked up 20 tackles. In the playoffs, Ojomo had seven tackles and 1.0 sacks amid the Eagles’ Super Bowl run.

Last season, Ojomo started in a career-high nine games. He had 38 tackles, six for a loss, and 6.0 sacks throughout the year.