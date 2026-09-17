7-Year NFL WR Gives Blunt Thoughts On Eagles Coach’s Message

The Philadelphia Eagles got enough out of their passing game in Week 1 to defeat the Washington Commanders.

One of the surprising developments coming out of that game was the fact that the offseason pickup, Hollywood Brown, left the matchup with zero snaps.

After Brown was believed to be on pace to play a critical role for the Eagles when he signed with the team in the offseason, he was a zero last Sunday.

Brown admitted he was just as surprised as anybody else.

Hollywood Brown Gets Honest On The Situation

When Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni addressed reporters this week, he stated that Brown’s total lack of snaps will change.

Following up with Brown, reporters wanted to see if the veteran wideout felt better about the situation going into the Week 2 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

“Nah, no, it don’t,” the former first-rounder bluntly stated, when asked if Nick Sirianni’s comments make him feel better. “But I’m not dwelling on it. I’m ready for next week. I just come to work and when my opportunity come, be ready for it.”

A Rough Start To The Philly Stint

The 29-year-old wideout signed with the Eagles on a one-year deal. Brown is making $6.5 million for the season, with most of it guaranteed.

Clearly, the Eagles planned for Brown to be a consistent contributor, but most in the know have noted that he had a slow training camp. Meanwhile, some of Brown’s peers had many shining moments in training camp and the preseason.

Dallas Goedert was the star of the receiving game against the Commanders, racking up 77 yards and two touchdowns. Dontayvion Wicks was second in line with 73 yards and a score.

Although DeVonta Smith is first on the depth chart, he had just three catches for 53 yards. Makai Lemon was the third and only other receiver to get involved in the receiving game.

Based on Sirianni’s comments, it seems that Brown could get involved as time goes on. He won’t be banking on it.