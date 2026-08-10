Howie Roseman Urged to Reunite Eagles Coach With First-Round Bust

There is about a month until the Philadelphia Eagles start their 2026 NFL season.

That leaves Eagles general manager Howie Roseman with time to look at other teams to see what kind of trades he could make. Last year, Roseman made four trades between August and before Week 1 of the 2025 season, so he is not afraid to make a move.

The biggest question will be whether Roseman would actually jump at the opportunity to make a move. One idea out there could bring in a reunion that would change the depth of the defensive line.

Potential Eagles Trade Idea Reunites Assistant With Former First-Round Pick

The Philly Special’s Anthony DiBona suggested a trade Roseman could make. This trade would send cornerback Jakorian Bennett to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for defensive tackle L.J. Collier.

“Clint Hurtt has become a key part of Philadelphia’s coaching staff, as he now has three titles: Defensive line coach, senior defensive assistant and associate head coach. Hurtt has been able to maximize most of Philadelphia’s defensive line talent, yet the Eagles can’t be happy with the depth along the interior of the defensive line in 2026. Therefore, Roseman could make a move to add depth upfront. The Arizona Cardinals have a wealth of depth along the interior of the defensive line and L.J. Collier played under Hurtt for four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. At 30-years old, Collier would provide the Eagles with experienced depth behind their young, promising trio of Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis and Moro Ojomo. Meanwhile, Eagles cornerback Jakorian Bennett would get a much-needed fresh start in Arizona.”

Collier was a first-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks back in 2019, but never lived up to expectations. He has played for the Cardinals since the 2023 season.

In seven NFL seasons, Collier has recorded 77 tackles, 21 quarterback hits, 10 tackles for loss, 7 pass deflections, 6.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery in 67 games. Last year, he only played in four games, racking up 6 tackles and 2 quarterback hits.

From 2019-2021, Hurtt was Collier’s defensive line coach in Seattle. In Collier’s last year with the Seahawks in 2022, Hurtt was promoted to defensive coordinator, a position he held for two years before coming to Philadelphia.

Clint Hurtt & L.J. Collier Combo Could Give Eagles What They Need

The Eagles’ defensive line already has a ton of depth behind Carter, Davis, and Ojomo. Ty Robinson is starting to create some buzz with first-team reps, and Byron Young played well late last season with Carter injured.

Collier needs to have a bounce-back season after a knee injury cost him 13 games last year with Arizona. He’s been a decent starter, but not nearly at the level of a first-round pick.

Roseman loves his defensive linemen, so he wouldn’t be able to resist making a move like this. Also, not having to give up a draft pick to upgrade at a position makes a ton of sense.

Bennett isn’t even going to make the Eagles anyway with Jonathan Jones and Mac McWilliams playing well. The cornerback position is too deep for Bennett to find a spot on the roster.

Overall, Roseman wouldn’t balk at this trade and might be even excited to make it. Collier and Hurtt coming back together makes all the sense in the world, so an idea for the Eagles general manager to think about.