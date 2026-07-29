Howie Roseman Gets Honest About Jalen Carter’s Contract With Eagles

Before taking the field for training camp in South Philly on Wednesday, July 29, the Philadelphia Eagles took care of business on the Jalen Carter front.

The star defensive tackle wanted a new contract in place this offseason; the Eagles decided to get it done on the eve of camp.

Considering the Eagles typically get those types of deals done in the spring, the long wait called for questions and trade rumors. On Wednesday, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman addressed the situation.

Howie Roseman Addresses Jalen Carter

“We went into the offseason looking to extend him, looking to extend, obviously, [Jordan Davis], to keep the strength of our team,” Roseman told reporters.

“We wanted that to be one of the strengths of our team going forward. The defensive tackle position in the league and in college football, it’s a deficient position. It’s hard to find guys like that. We feel like it was a priority. Where the market was when March opened was kind of in transition. You had guys like [Dexter Lawrence] ready to sign, obviously, [Jonathan Simmons]. Some of the reasons that it got to this point were just because we were trying to figure out the market.”

Before the Eagles landed the big deal with Carter, Jonathan Simmons made NFL history with the Tennessee Titans, becoming the highest-paid tackle in NFL history.

There was debate in and outside of Philadelphia about Carter’s chances of surpassing Simmons or simply just being in the ballpark of his deal. The Eagles took the former route, giving Carter a historic four-year, $152 million extension.

“From his perspective, he was trying to figure out the market; there hadn’t been a big jump in the market,” Roseman continued. “So, we like to do contracts in March and April, obviously, get that situated before we go into the draft and the summer. This was a unique situation. Getting this done before camp was important for all of us. Good things happen when you get things off your plate, and you’re able to focus on football.”

With 43 games under his belt over three seasons, Carter has produced 13.5 sacks and 108 total tackles. He is recognized as one of the top defensive tackles in the league, hence the Eagles’ decision to give him such a massive payday.

Despite the early questions about Carter’s future in Philadelphia, the Eagles make it clear he’ll be around long-term with his new deal.