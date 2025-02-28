Eagles Rumored to Be Letting Zack Baun, Others Walk to Trade for Future Hall of Famer

Did Howie Roseman tell on himself a little too much at the NFL Scouting Combine?

The Philadelphia Eagles general manager spoke to the media at the combine on February 25 and admitted having an almost “unhealthy” obsession with adding bodies to the offensive and defensive lines.

According to the latest rumor courtesy of insider Diana Russini of The Athletic, that obsession could manifest itself in a trade for disgruntled Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett, who has made it clear he wants out of Cleveland.

The Eagles currently have several highly-valued players, including linebacker Zack Baun and defensive tackle Milton Williams, headed to free agency. Russini says she’s hearing Roseman may be letting good players walk in order to have money to add a future Hall of Famer in Garrett.

“Here’s what some people are saying right now: That Howie’s willing to move on from some of these guys because he’s looking to take a big swing. And that big swing would be for Myles Garrett,” Russini said on the February 28 episode of her “Scoop City” podcast. “Some of these guys that you think are a sure thing may not be a sure thing to return to Philly.”

Trading for Myles Garrett Would Be Just Like Roseman, Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles’ defensive philosophy under head coach Nick Sirianni and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is built around winning with the front four, and Garrett’s rare blend of power, speed and technique fits perfectly into that vision.

The Browns’ asking price isn’t yet known, as they’ve publicly stated they don’t want to trade Garrett. But the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year wants to play for a contender, and the reigning champs certainly meet that criteria.

“I would rather have Myles Garrett than Zack Baun,” Russini’s co-host, former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel said.

“Would you put it past Howie Roseman?” Russini asked Daniel, who replied: “Absolutely not.”

Here’s Roseman’s full quote from the combine on adding to the trenches, for context:

You can never have enough offensive and defensive linemen. We’re always on the lookout at those positions at every level whether it’s in free agency, whether it’s in the draft, whether it’s after the draft, whether it’s on the street. It’s really like an unhealthy obsession to be honest with you. So I never feel good enough because I can convince myself. I can go back to a game from this year and see that we’re down three offensive linemen and now I’m looking to find eight starters. Those are incredibly important positions and you can never have enough of them.

What Might a Trade Like This Cost Philly?

Regarding Garrett’s trade value, opinions vary. One NFL general manager told insider Jordan Schultz he would give up two first-rounders and more. Another executive thinks Garrett, at 29, could command slightly less and could get traded for just one first-rounder and an additional second.

Given Philadelphia’s urgency to maximize their current Super Bowl run with Jalen Hurts still in his prime, a blockbuster move for Garrett would align with their win-now mindset. While such a trade would be costly — Garrett is set to earn $19.8 million in 2025 and $25 million in 2026 — history shows that elite pass rushers are worth the price when chasing championships.

We’ll see if the Eagles think footing the bill for Garrett is worth it.