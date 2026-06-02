Eagles’ Howie Roseman Speaks out on AJ Brown Trade Compensation

The Philadelphia Eagles walked a fine line with wide receiver AJ Brown this offseason. With the Brown trade to the New England Patriots practically a foregone conclusion since March, general manager Howie Roseman had to find a way to replace Brown without losing leverage in trade negotiations.

Time will tell if the Eagles have the right pieces in 2026 to replace Brown. But Roseman never lost leverage in trade talks with the Patriots.

In return for Brown, who Roseman officially dealt to New England on June 1, the Eagles received a 2028 first-round pick and 2027 fifth-round selection.

The Eagles will have to wait three seasons to utilize their best asset from the Brown trade. But with all things considered, Roseman stressed how that was the best-case scenario in a Brown deal.

“For us to take a 2026 pick, and that’s a late first-round pick, and obviously also have to deal with the cap consequences that come with making a trade prior to June 1, it made some sense for us to look at future picks,” Roseman told reporters shortly after the Brown trade went official, via The Athletic’s Zach Berman. “We’ve always been in the mindset a pick is a pick — a first-round pick is a first-round pick. Doesn’t matter. Teams are still going to be playing football in 2028.”

Eagles’ Howie Roseman Saves Cap Space With Post-June 1 AJ Brown Trade

There’s a couple takeaways to have from Roseman’s comments on the Brown compensation. Firstly, Roseman confirmed what every pundit argued was the major factor in why the Eagles-Patriots swap involving Brown didn’t happen until June 1.

With the trade, the Eagles accepted a $16.35 million cap hit. The team can spread out that dead cap hit over the next two seasons.

Had the Eagles made the trade before June 1, Brown’s cap hit would have been $43.45 million.

Clearly, Roseman valued the cap space more than the 2026 draft picks for Brown. That makes even more sense when considering New England’s first round was late on Day 1.

In two years, the Patriots could have a first-rounder much earlier than No. 31 overall. So although that pick comes with a wait, when it arrives, it might be more valuable.

Eagles to Have Two First-Round Picks in 2028

The Eagles are in win-now mode, which is why moving Brown for draft capital down the road is a little tough to swallow.

But the Eagles appear to have the roster capable of competing for another Super Bowl appearance this fall. That should remain the case in 2027 as well.

Then, the Eagles can reload with a pair of first-round picks during the spring of 2028.

“I think that when you look at that and obviously the options of what you’re able to do with having multiple first-round picks, it’s a huge game-changer, and feel very, very confident that those picks are the most valuable things that you can add as you’re building your team,” added Roseman. “I know there’s a lot of attention on the 2027 draft, but at the same time, looking at the ‘28 draft, I feel confident that that’s going to be a good draft as well, and that we’ll be in position to really improve our football team.”

The last time the Eagles made two selections in the first round was 2023. In that class, Roseman picked defensive lineman Jalen Carter at No. 9 overall. Then at No. 30, the Eagles chose linebacker Nolan Smith.