Eagles’ Howie Roseman Sent 6-Foot, 198-Pound All-Pro Subtle Message

While the Philadelphia Eagles don’t have to worry about it right now, they have some big decisions to make next offseason.

One massive one for the Eagles is what to do about cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. After having All-Pro seasons in their second seasons in the NFL, Mitchell and DeJean are most likely facing massive contracts next offseason.

While Mitchell has felt like a lock, DeJean’s status has been more in question after Jalen Carter’s contract extension. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman might have given away what his decision will be on a DeJean contract.

Philadelphia Eagles GM Howie Roseman’s Undetected Cooper DeJean Comment

Roseman appeared on NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah’s podcast, Move the Sticks, where they talked about the importance of versatility in today’s game. The Eagles general then brought up DeJean as an example and made an interesting comment.

“Also, I think when we were watching Coop, and I don’t think it’s a secret to say that we didn’t expect Q (Quinyon Mitchell) to be there when we were picking 21st in 2024, and we were going to take Coop at 21. You know, he’s probably mad now that I say that because he probably thinks we owe him some money, but he’s gonna be all right financially. Coop, I promise.”

Last year, DeJean finished with 93 tackles, 16 pass deflections, 4 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, 1 forced fumble, and 1 quarterback hit. He allowed a completion percentage of 60.5% and a passer rating of 76.5, leading to his first Pro Bowl and All-Pro selection.

Cooper DeJean Might Be Landing Massive Contract With Eagles Soon

DeJean is one of the best defensive players in the NFL because of what he can do. He can play in the box to stop the run or pressure the quarterback. The Eagles can also send him back to cover top receivers. He did last year against Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson, shutting him down.

Philly knows they have the whole package with DeJean, as he enters the third year of his four-year rookie deal. That means the Eagles have to get some kind of deal done with him next offseason.

DeJean’s contract talks could also affect Mitchell’s talks. Mitchell has an extra year on his deal as a first-round pick. The real question is whether the Eagles would pay DeJean like a safety or a cornerback.

This year, DeJean is expected to play more safety in “base” defense after Reed Blankenship’s departure. Cornerbacks get paid more money than safeties, so that could play a role.

DeJean will be gunning to be one of the highest-paid corners in the league. With the Eagles looking at a $35 million to $40 million per year contract, they better be ready to pay him. Roseman sounds ready to do so.