Philadelphia Eagles Get Huge Injury News Before Rams Game

The Philadelphia Eagles might need to start working overtime — if they haven’t already — to prepare a game plan for the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4.

On Wednesday, Rams head coach Sean McVay said NFL All-Pro wide receiver Puka Nacua now seems likely to play against the Eagles.

“Rams HC Sean McVay told reporters that he expects WR Puka Nacua, who has had a groin injury, to play Sunday vs. the Eagles,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Wednesday.

“Puka Nacua will return to practice today and be listed as limited on the injury report,” ESPN’s Sarah Barshop wrote on X. “Sean McVay said he expects Nacua to play on Sunday against the Eagles.”

Sean McVay Previously Hinted at Return for Eagles

McVay had been hinting at Nacua’s Week 4 return after he missed a Week 2 win over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football then missed a Week 3 loss to the Denver Broncos.

“Sean McVay believes that, barring a setback, Puka Nacua could return next week vs. the Eagles,” Schefter wrote on his official X account.

Nacua has complained of hip soreness, and his recovery is going slower than expected.

Puka Nacua Arguably NFL’s Best Wide Receiver

We are in a golden age of NFL wide receivers, and Nacua, a 2023 5th-round pick (No. 177 overall), might be the best of them all.

In 3 seasons, Nacua is already a 2-time NFL All-Pro and 2-time Pro Bowler. He set NFL records for most receiving yards by a rookie (1,486), most single-game receptions by a rookie (15), and is the fastest player in NFL history to reach 4,000 career receiving yards and the fastest to 300 career receptions.

As good as he was in his 1st 2 seasons, Nacua was even more brilliant in his 3rd with 129 receptions for 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns in 16 games.

“Puka Nacua will be limited in practice today, per Sean McVay, but McVay expects him to play Sunday against Eagles,” Rams writer Stu Jackson wrote on his official X account on Wednesday.

“Finally, a positive Puka Nacua update,” Dr. Jesse Morse wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “For the first time in 2 weeks, Puka is practicing today. Before I get too excited, I’m hoping this is enough to get him back for Week 4. I’d like to see him string a couple practices together. Since he practiced today, with this hip (likely psoas) and groin (likely adductor) injuries are improving and hopefully he doesn’t need surgery. That was, and to an extent still is, a concern for me until he shows he’s 100% with no limitations. I expect him to play in Week 4!”