Back in March 2026, the Philadelphia Eagles rewarded their defensive lineman Jordan Davis with a brand-new extension.

After a strong season in 2025, Davis played himself into a significant deal. Now, he’s garnering a prediction that would certainly make Howie Roseman and the Eagles’ front office feel fantastic about their investment.

Philadelphia Eagles Get Ideal Prediction After $78 Million Investment

NBC Sports Philadelphia crafted a list of players who are poised for a Pro Browl jump.

Mentioning five players, Davis got the nod from Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philly, who feels that Davis should’ve had a “legitimate gripe” about being a snub in 2025.

“Typically, when you say someone is a snub, you should be able to say who was less deserving. In this case, both Jalen Carter and Quinnen Williams were less deserving. Carter had a down season and Williams played just half of last season in the NFC,” Zangaro stated.

Jordan Davis’ 2025 NFL Season

Davis has shown potential from the jump, but the 2025 campaign was an entirely different level compared to his first three seasons.

Starting in all 17 games for the Eagles, the former Georgia lineman came up with 72 tackles. His previous career-high was at 45 during the 2023 NFL season.

Nine of those tackles went for a loss, and he knocked down opposing quarterbacks for six hits, while finishing with 4.5 sacks. That was also a career-high for Davis.

The Eagles recognized the value that was brought from the emerging star, and offered up a $78.0 million deal for the next three seasons. According to Spotrac, over $60 million of the deal is guaranteed.

Over four seasons, Davis has appeared in 64 games. He is averaging 43 tackles per season and 2.1 sacks per 17-game average. He hasn’t seen the Pro Bowl field just yet, but if Davis brings the same work ethic into the 2026 NFL season, he should be in good shape.