If the Eagles Trade Dallas Goedert There’s a New Definition of Insanity

They say that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result. I think insanity is trading Eagles‘ tight end Dallas Goedert with one more year left on his contract. When I see or hear something that, to me, is epically incredulous and borders on general manager malpractice – no, malfeasance, I first look inward and ask myself, “What am I missing?”

I’ve seen plenty of misguided offseason narratives in my day, but this one feels borderline delusional.

Know When To Say When

I’m actually shocked that Eagle Nation isn’t outraged. This is Philadelphia still isn’t it?. We riot when our centerfielder lets a fly ball drop at his feet after yelling to the left fielder, who’s never played the position before, that it’s his ball, in April no less. But somehow, we’re cool with the idea of moving on from a top-5 tight end in the middle of a Super Bowl window? Should the fan base, perhaps, take a break from siphoning the green Kool-Aid at the trough of Howie?

Goedert isn’t just good. He’s elite and yes, I’m acutely aware that his middle name is “If He’s Healthy”. But he does show up when the stage is biggest and the lights are the brightest. Sure, he’s missed some games. Four per year, on average, over the last four seasons. But when the stage is biggest and the lights are the brightest he shows up and balls out. In the 2022 postseason, he led the Eagles in catches with 16 and in Super Bowl 57 you can make an argument that he was the second best player on the field behind his quarterback. In the 2024 run to the Super Bowl title? How about 17 catches, again, most on the team. His 52 postseason receptions are the Eagles’ record – by nine and he ranks second with 562 receiving yards and four TD catches in the playoffs. He’s a trusted security blanket for Jalen Hurts and in an offense loaded with talent, he’s still managed to make himself virtually indispensable. That’s not just reliability. That’s legacy. So what exactly are we doing here?

You want to talk numbers. Goedert just turned 30. That’s not old for a tight end. Travis Kelce was still putting up 1,000-yard seasons at 33. George Kittle and Zach Ertz were both hauling in 70+ balls at 31. This isn’t the running back position. Tight ends can thrive well into their 30s, especially ones with Goedert’s skill set and toughness.

Self-Inflicted Sabotage

Oh and another thing – can we stop pretending like this guy’s cap number is unmanageable – a scootch under $12 million. His 2025 hit ranks just 10th among tight ends. That’s a steal for someone of his caliber. And yet, the rumors swirl. They’re really not even rumors if you’ve heard his coach or general manager pass on the opportunity to shut down the trade rumblings. Neither Howie Roseman nor Nick Sirianni said anything close to what should have been said if they weren’t looking to move TE1 like “Dallas Goedert is not going anywhere”. Instead, we got vague, mealy-mouthed nonsense like, “Right now, he’s on our football team.” Oh really? There’s a headline. That’s not reassurance. That’s a arrivederci. If they do move him the best the Eagles could hope for would be in the fourth-round pick range.

Trading Dallas Goedert now isn’t just shortsighted, it’s self-sabotage. The Eagles are trying to win another Super Bowl. You don’t help that cause by removing one of your most reliable postseason weapons. And for what? To save a few million? To roll the dice on guys like Kylen Granson and Grant Calcaterra, or a rookie not named Tyler Warren? That’s not a plan. That’s a setback waiting to happen.

Yes, tonight’s draft is deep at tight end. But it’s not deep in Goederts. There’s not too many Brock Bowers or Sam Laportas out there that can step in and be a difference maker in their rookie seasons. Tyler Warren might be the only comp in this class, and he’s not falling anywhere near pick No. 32. So, again, what am I missing? Does letting go of Goedert make your team better? If the answer is no then what are we doing here?

The NFL is a Business – of Winning

Look, I get it. The NFL is a business. But the Eagles’ franchise is in the business of winning and the Birds are in a Super Bowl window right now. I’m not coming from a place of sentimentality. I didn’t blink when the team parted ways with Brian Dawkins. He wasn’t B-Dawk any more. But exiling game-changers in their prime to save some milk money with a year left on their contracts doesn’t make your team better. They tried to spin the C.J.G.J. trade but fell short on the credibility meter. I’m not sure how you spin this one. Because when Goedert is hauling in 7 catches for 85 yards and stiff-arming an opposing defensive back for 25 yards down the sideline on his way to the house to seal a playoff win for another team next January this fanbase won’t be so indifferent.

How often do we hammer guys who are legends of the regular season but disappear when the season is on the line come playoff time? Clayton Kershaw, Aaron Judge, James Harden, Peyton Manning – just to name a few. Those guys drive for show but Dallas Goedert puts for dough. He shows up in the win or go home games and balls out. Every. Damn. Time.

You dance with the girls who brung ya. The others you send home early in an uber. If not then you’re likely the one going home early next January.