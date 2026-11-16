The bye week is over for the Philadelphia Eagles. It was a much-needed break, but the mental reset for the team doesn’t change the fact that they are in a bad spot with a 2-7 record.

Not much has changed, despite the trade deadline passing. One shocking deal went down, as Jordan Davis was dealt to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

One deal failed to go through, creating an awkward scenario for Arnold Ebiketie and the Eagles. Then, two veterans were cut loose, as Hollywood Brown and Fred Johnson were waived, allowing them to get a fresh start somewhere else.

A handful of players who were clearly on the trade block will be back. Some will play, business as usual. Others, such as the quarterback Tanner McKee, could find themselves standing on the side for the rest of the year.

Eagles Implored To Make Notable Tanner McKee Decision Moving Forward

Eagles On SI’s Larry Rupp suggests that there are at least three Eagles who shouldn’t see the field much–if at all–after the bye week. McKee made the list.

“The final eight games of the season should be treated as a tryout for Milton to earn a roster spot in 2027. If he plays well, he could be Jalen Hurts’s backup. If he plays poorly, the Eagles could cut bait. It’ll be up to Philly’s coaching staff to make the most of Milton’s strong arm and scrambling abilities,” Rupp wrote.

It seems simple, but the Eagles might get the urge to go back to McKee again if Milton continues to struggle, but the personnel sees a slight boost.

With just one start, Joe Milton has yet to play with notable pass-catchers, DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks. If he gets to start throwing to them during the second half of the season and struggles to deliver, it might make the Eagles consider going back to McKee.

At no point was McKee really good this season, but his best showing certainly came in a game where he was connecting with DeVonta Smith.

In a 25-14 loss against the Carolina Panthers, McKee threw for 215 yards, one touchdown, and zero interceptions. Smith was his lone score for the day.

Since McKee is a free agent at the end of the year, there is a strong chance the Eagles are going to move on. They’ve seen plenty of McKee over the past few years. They seem to have their answers on him. Milton should get his fair shake, and if that fails miserably, then maybe the Eagles give the rookie or somebody else a shot.