When it comes to the Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary, there are a lot of questions heading into Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Cooper DeJean’s role will be something to keep an eye on as the season plays out.

Throughout the 2026 NFL offseason, there was plenty of talk about the Eagles potentially rolling out DeJean as a safety at times.

As the Eagles struggle at the safety position through the first few weeks, one has to wonder if now is the time to make the move. Well, the defensive coordinator Vic Fangio isn’t quite ready to make that call yet.

Eagles Give Important Cooper DeJean Update Before Rams Game

“Cooper DeJean will stay in the slot,” The Athletic’s Zach Berman reported on Wednesday, September 30, during the defensive coordinator’s presser.

“Vic Fangio said DeJean is playing well. Fangio does not believe offenses are targeting the Eagles safeties.”

Marcus Epps and Andrew Mukuba are the two running the show behind the corners this year. The team sprinkled in a bit of Michael Carter against the Bears.

Despite a slight change, the Eagles didn’t see positive results. The third-string quarterback Case Keenum diced up the secondary. The veteran completed all but 10 of his 34 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns.

The Eagles still haven’t forced a turnover this year.

Should The Eagles Re-Think The DeJean Strategy?

While DeJean might not be turning in a second-straight All-Pro season, the Eagles know where he thrives.

Even if DeJean can move back and do a serviceable job at safety, that might come at the cost of the nickel cornerback production taking a dip. Players who have proven to be elite should continue to sharpen their skills in that area.

It’s still early in the season, so the Eagles are doing right by themselves by not overreacting. But they can’t wait too long before making some real changes. For now, DeJean will stay put, which is a wise move. Depending on how the Week 4 battle against the Rams plays out, that could change as early as next week.