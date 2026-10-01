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Eagles Give Important Cooper DeJean Update Before Rams Game

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GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 10: Cooper DeJean #33 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 10, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

When it comes to the Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary, there are a lot of questions heading into Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Cooper DeJean’s role will be something to keep an eye on as the season plays out.

Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys - NFL 2025
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 23: Cooper DeJean #33 of the Philadelphia Eagles participates in warmups prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 23, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Throughout the 2026 NFL offseason, there was plenty of talk about the Eagles potentially rolling out DeJean as a safety at times.

As the Eagles struggle at the safety position through the first few weeks, one has to wonder if now is the time to make the move. Well, the defensive coordinator Vic Fangio isn’t quite ready to make that call yet.

Eagles Give Important Cooper DeJean Update Before Rams Game

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 11: Cooper DeJean #33 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after an incomplete pass during the second quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 11, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

“Cooper DeJean will stay in the slot,” The Athletic’s Zach Berman reported on Wednesday, September 30, during the defensive coordinator’s presser.

“Vic Fangio said DeJean is playing well. Fangio does not believe offenses are targeting the Eagles safeties.”

Chicago Bears v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 28: Cooper DeJean #33 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Lincoln Financial Field on November 28, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Marcus Epps and Andrew Mukuba are the two running the show behind the corners this year. The team sprinkled in a bit of Michael Carter against the Bears.

Despite a slight change, the Eagles didn’t see positive results. The third-string quarterback Case Keenum diced up the secondary. The veteran completed all but 10 of his 34 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns.

The Eagles still haven’t forced a turnover this year.

Should The Eagles Re-Think The DeJean Strategy?

Philadelphia Eagles v Tennessee Titans
GettyNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 20: Cooper DeJean #33 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during the first half of the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

While DeJean might not be turning in a second-straight All-Pro season, the Eagles know where he thrives.

Even if DeJean can move back and do a serviceable job at safety, that might come at the cost of the nickel cornerback production taking a dip. Players who have proven to be elite should continue to sharpen their skills in that area.

It’s still early in the season, so the Eagles are doing right by themselves by not overreacting. But they can’t wait too long before making some real changes. For now, DeJean will stay put, which is a wise move. Depending on how the Week 4 battle against the Rams plays out, that could change as early as next week.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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