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Eagles Get Important News On Rams’ 4-Year NFL Star

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NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 25: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams looks on during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship game at Lumen Field on January 25, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles are preparing to face the star wide receiver Puka Nacua on Sunday afternoon when they take on the Los Angeles Rams.

As Nacua’s 2026 NFL season gets off to a rough start due to setbacks, the Rams are trying to ease their standout back into the mix.

Philadelphia Eagles v Los Angeles Rams
GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 08: Puka Nacua #17 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates his touchdown catch during a 23-14 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

While Nacua has been a full participant at practice all week, the Rams are expected to have him on a strict snap count in Philadelphia, according to The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero.

That could end up being a major break for the Eagles.

The Eagles Are Struggling On Defense

Philadelphia Eagles v Los Angeles Rams
GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 24: Isaiah Rodgers #34 of the Philadelphia Eagles tackles Puka Nacua #17 of the Los Angeles Rams during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Last season, defense was the strong side of the Eagles by far.

The team had two All-Pros in the secondary, and a thriving defensive line that managed to get steady pressure on the quarterback.

Philadelphia Eagles v Los Angeles Rams
GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 24: Puka Nacua #17 of the Los Angeles Rams and Isaiah Rodgers #34 of the Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

While cornerbacks on the outside have remained strong in 2026, every other area needs work. The passing game has been a weakness for the Eagles’ defense as their safety duo has struggled. The depth takes a hit this week as Marcus Epps has been ruled out.

Nacua will be a strong presence for LA, whether he’s on a snap count or not. While the Eagles catch a break with that news, the Rams still bring a stellar passing attack to the table. As the Eagles’ defense searches for its first takeaway of the 2026 season, they will still have their hands full on Sunday afternoon.

Puka Nacua’s Season In 2026

San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams
GettyMELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – SEPTEMBER 11: Puka Nacua #12 of the Los Angeles Rams is tackled by Deommodore Lenoir #2 of the San Francisco 49ers in the third quarter of the NFL football game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 11, 2026 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

For the past three seasons, Nacua has established himself as one of the top young wideouts in the game.

As a rookie, he posted 1,486 yards and six touchdowns. While injuries affected his sophomore season, he bounced back with a 16-game showing in 2025.

San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams
GettyMELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – SEPTEMBER 11: Puka Nacua #12 of the Los Angeles Rams runs the ball in the third quarter of the NFL football game against San Francisco 49ers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 11, 2026 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

During the 2025 NFL season, Nacua totaled 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was a Pro Bowler for the second time in his career.

Heading into Week 4, Nacua has just one appearance this season. The star wideout was targeted nine times, catching five passes for 74 yards.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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