Eagles Get Important News On Rams’ 4-Year NFL Star

The Philadelphia Eagles are preparing to face the star wide receiver Puka Nacua on Sunday afternoon when they take on the Los Angeles Rams.

As Nacua’s 2026 NFL season gets off to a rough start due to setbacks, the Rams are trying to ease their standout back into the mix.

While Nacua has been a full participant at practice all week, the Rams are expected to have him on a strict snap count in Philadelphia, according to The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero.

That could end up being a major break for the Eagles.

The Eagles Are Struggling On Defense

Last season, defense was the strong side of the Eagles by far.

The team had two All-Pros in the secondary, and a thriving defensive line that managed to get steady pressure on the quarterback.

While cornerbacks on the outside have remained strong in 2026, every other area needs work. The passing game has been a weakness for the Eagles’ defense as their safety duo has struggled. The depth takes a hit this week as Marcus Epps has been ruled out.

Nacua will be a strong presence for LA, whether he’s on a snap count or not. While the Eagles catch a break with that news, the Rams still bring a stellar passing attack to the table. As the Eagles’ defense searches for its first takeaway of the 2026 season, they will still have their hands full on Sunday afternoon.

Puka Nacua’s Season In 2026

For the past three seasons, Nacua has established himself as one of the top young wideouts in the game.

As a rookie, he posted 1,486 yards and six touchdowns. While injuries affected his sophomore season, he bounced back with a 16-game showing in 2025.

During the 2025 NFL season, Nacua totaled 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was a Pro Bowler for the second time in his career.

Heading into Week 4, Nacua has just one appearance this season. The star wideout was targeted nine times, catching five passes for 74 yards.